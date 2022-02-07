140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1882: As spring approaches residents and property holders are making preparations to plant a large number of trees.
There is nothing that will add to the attractiveness of the town more than trees.
It will be necessary to have these trees protected when they are planted, and to this end the town board should pass an ordinance forbidding the running at large within the town limits of all classes of animals that will in any manner injure trees.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 10, 1922: Ralph W. Unger recently completed improvements in his store which make it one of the most up to date show rooms in the state.
The clothing stocks are enclosed in dust proof cases and the clothing is displayed on racks, which may be drawn out a replaced with a push of a lever.
The fitting room and the mirror arrangements also are of the latest pattern.
The show department also has been rearranged, all the shoes being contained in the latest type of cases and the ladies department being separated from the men’s.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 7, 1947: W.J. King has struck a flow of water at his place at Brown’s canon at the junction of Highways 285 and 291, where he is erecting a tavern building.
A heavy flow was encountered at 138 feet and it was necessary to close the top of the six-inch hole until drainage can be provided.
The well appears to be artesian water and is an indication of the possibilities of developing irrigation water in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Mr. King was asked how high his land is above the bed of the Arkansas river and he replied the slope is deceptive.
He thinks the bottom of the well is above the level of the river.
Some Chaffee county citizens think there is a vast lake over the floor of the valley extending a thousand feet or more below the river bed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1972: Harold Thonhoff, member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol, announced today that Glenn Vawser, manager of the Salida Public Service, presented the Patrol with a check from the company for $250.00. The money is to be donated to the Leonard Nesbit Heliport Fund.
Thonhoff said that the Jeep Patrol is receiving a good response from area organizations in their drive to raise funds for the proposed landing pad at the hospital.
Currently donations total $3,508.46, approximately $5,000.00 is needed to construct the facility.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1997: Recently announced changes to the FIBArk downriver kayak, canoe and raft races are steps toward attracting world-class competitors and national media attention to Salida’s traditional June events according to the boat club’s board of directors.
The changes – moving the course from Salida-to-Cotopaxi to Fisherman’s Bridge-to-Salida, and moving the downriver race to Saturday rather than Sunday – had been under consideration by the FIBArk board since before last year’s running, said FIBArk Race Director David Dickerson.
“We’d noticed a decline in interest in the downriver race for several years, especially among foreign boaters,” Dickerson said. “Last year, not one foreign boater competed.”
