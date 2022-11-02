The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1882: Governor Hunt, besides building a brick on Front street to adjoin the National Bank, as noticed in the Mail a few days since, will in a short time commence the erection of a two-story brick on the corner of E and Front streets to be built of stone.
The Governor is only waiting to decide upon what stone to use, and wishing to get it in the immediate vicinity of Salida if that of the preferable quality can be furnished.
If not it will be shipped from Canon City or Nathrop.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 6, 1922: Fay Lines sustained fractures of two bones in the left ankle in the football game between Salida and Sargents Consolidated High School Saturday at the High school grounds.
He tackled a Sargents’ player on the goal line and in the fall sustained the injury.
He will be able to leave the hospital in a short time.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 3, 1947: Harry A. Hodson, a truck driver of Moffat with a load of coal, stopped at Mears Junction Saturday to fill his radiator at a creek.
The brakes were set, the truck in gear and the wheels turned sidewise.
While he was filling a water bag he saw the truck sliding toward him, and jumped away in time.
The truck slid into the creek and was damaged to the extent of $300.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1972: Unflinchingly courageous, strict discipline, indomitableness or endurance, especially under greet stress.
These words describe persons who possess Spartan-like qualities. And they definitely fit the description of the Salida High School football team.
The team was named in the fall of 1926 by a “quite shy” senior girl named Emerine Jacobs, now Mrs. Dennis Paquette.
She chose the name, she said yesterday in recalling the incident, saying the idea for the name came from the warriors of Sparta in ancient Greece.
Emerine dropped her entry in the box with others in the contest sponsored by the Athletic Association.
Her entry was chosen and she had to get up in front of the student body and be introduced as the winner.
She said, “I wish I had been sick so I could have gone home.”
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1997: Piñon Hills covenants did not hold up to the scrutiny of County Attorney Ken Baker Tuesday as county commissioners approved a special land use permit for a use not allowed under the subdivision’s rules.
Baker was asked his opinion on the validity of the Piñon Hills covenants when William Reding’s request for a special land use permit came before the planning commission.
Reding, of Stillwater, Fla., is building a home in Piñon Hills and wants to live in a fifth-wheeler for about 18 months until the house is completed.
