The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: The removal of the Madona smelter from Chaffee to Pueblo has been something of a setback to that camp this year, but the removal of a dozen smelters, if they were there, would not kill or seriously cripple the camp.
Without doubt some of the best mining properties in the state are in the Monarch district, and there are enough of them, when once developed, to give employment to thousands of men.
The Salida Mail, June 16, 1923: The tourist season is on in full blast for the side-door Pullman passengers.
Several hundred hoboes pass through Salida daily on the trains.
They are headed in both directions, the fellows in the West being anxious to get to the East and the Eastern hobo having a hungering desire for the West.
Most of the hoboes have money.
They pay for their meals as they go but they have no desire to pay railroad fare.
The police keep them on the move through Salida and only a few filter into the city, but the woods are full of them down at the river bank.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 7, 1948: A most gratifying interest was shown in Salida Saturday, when the first Art Exhibit ever held here attracted a crowd of over 150.
The showing was at the Salida Golf and Country club and was sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of that organization.
Chairman Mrs. Horace Frantz, and co-chairman Barbara Stroup, with their assistants had arranged the various art works in groupings and classifications that gave the exhibit an atmosphere of unusual class.
The works shown were varied and outstanding and in addition to the exhibits of local artists, a group of ten paintings was brought here from Cañon City by Max Berndt-Cohen, director of Royal Gorge Art school there.
The Mountain Mail, June 8, 1973: Foreign boaters, and those coming to the Salida area from other states, have begun arriving for the 25th renewal of the FibArk Boat Races next weekend.
Commodore John Stokes said today an outstanding competitive field is assured for the silver anniversary event.
It is expected that the tempo of activity will pick up with each day throughout the coming week.
Stokes said the flags of the nations of the world will begin to go into place on the streets next Monday with crews from the City of Salida doing the work.
Stokes announced this morning that a carnival, scheduled earlier as one of the festival attractions, has had to be canceled because the operator of the show has informed FibArk that he does not intend to honor a signed booking contract.
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1998: FIBArk’s “Nifty 50” parade is Saturday, but at this point Parade Director Marsha Ewing said she has “no idea” how many marching units, floats, equestrians or other entries are participating.
“The biggest problem with managing the parade,” Ewing said, is that every year people wait until the last minute.
The “Nifty 50” parade marks Ewing’s seventh year as parade director. She is assisted by Heidi Krivanek, Dan Sack, David Koch, Jackie Berndt and Jeep Patrol volunteers.
The parade grand marshal is Gary Lacy, five-time winner of the 25-mile downriver race, which makes him the overall winner of the FIBArk race.
