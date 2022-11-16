140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1882: One more night at the skating rink has proved that it is a success.
Nearly 100 people were there last night and 25 put on skates, spread themselves and furnished fun for the spectators.
There were a few excellent skaters, the ladies carrying off the palm.
Among the gentleman the medal was awarded by unanimous consent to officer Jeff Modie.
Jeff spared not motive or muscle to make it as interesting as possible to the party. His legs at first, somewhat refractory. One of them displaying a decided inclination to go down to Pueblo and the other just as anxious to visit Leadville.
Jeff managed, however, by dint of “gesticulation” with his arms to keep them within speaking distance, and as a last resort, when legs arms and body became entirely unmanageable, he had a forcible way of sitting down that awakened the echoes of the great mountains.
What condition Jeff is in this morning we have not heard, but we think a cushions chair would be preferable.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: Walter Light, a stranger, was arrested in Florissant Saturday with a horse and buggy he rented from the O. S. Mason Livery Barn in Buena Vista the day before.
He said he wanted to drive for an hour or two.
When the outfit did not return Mr. Mason notified Sheriff Hutchinson and he traced the horse to Florissant.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1947: Did you know that the teeth of the Salida school children who were born and have lived here continuously were very much above the average of school children from many other parts of the country?
This evidence was brought out in an extensive survey of over a thousand school children here recently by Dr. Robert Downs, director of dental health of the Colorado department of health.
Dentists believe that if drinking water that children use during the early years of their life has from 1.1 to 1.5 parts per million of fluorine the enamel of the teeth will be much better than if lower or higher percentages are found.
Salida was chosen as an experimental center since the drinking water of the city here is 1.3 parts per million.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1972: The Chaffee County Jeep Patrol has formed a new unit to add to its service.
The group is collecting equipment and is training for avalanche rescue.
The group now has 100 probe poles, four back packs with eight shovels, sleeping bags, and two medical packs with emergency supplies.
Seven of the jeep patrol members are trained in the Salida-Buena Vista area.
Three members of the group, Chuck Waggoner, Dee Gudgel, and John Ophus, met Saturday to organize the equipment and move it into a room in the court house donated by the sheriff’s department.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1997: A resolution to seek designation for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center as a Level IV Trauma Center was approved at the regular meeting of the board of directors Tuesday.
Level VI Trauma care means the hospital can continue to provide the level of services it now provides and possibly move up one level higher to a Level III.
“That is probably the highest HRRMC will ever be,” Dean Turner, administrator said, since Levels II and I would require teaching affiliations.
HRRMC will be surveyed by the state for approval as a Level IV Trauma Center.
