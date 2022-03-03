140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1882: McGill, who, contrary to the statute in such cases made and provided, pounded the stuffing out of Sweetser, plead guilty to the charge before Judge Bowne this afternoon.
The judge will decide upon the fine this afternoon.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 7, 1922: Every farmer in this District is invited and urged to attend the meeting Saturday afternoon when Dr. J. F. Erdley, manager of the Colorado Lettuce Growers Cooperative Association of Buena Vista, S. Burleson of Buena Vista and Warden M. P. Capp of the State Reformatory will relate their experiences with head lettuce, telephone peas, celery and other crops.
The meeting will be held at the Elks Club and will begin promptly at 2 o’clock.
It will be held under the auspices of the Lions Club and Salida Commercial Club.
It is no dress up occasion. Come in your working clothes and be at home in the meeting.
The businessmen of Salida and the lettuce Growers of Buena Vista are desirous of seeing this end of the county get into the game.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 4, 1947: Work on the construction of Highway 50 from the city limits to the Fremont county line was halted yesterday when the Hodcarriers Union sent a delegation from Pueblo to demand that the common laborers on the job join the union.
Contracts for State highway work provide that common laborers must be employed in the county where the work is being done.
Fifteen laborers were hired for the work, many of them being railroad employes who were laid off temporarily by the railroad.
Dominic Leone of Trinidad, who had the contract said in Salida today it will cost his men an expensive fee to join the union and that their card will not be of value to them elsewhere on other jobs also local workmen must be employed.
This job will terminate in 90 days.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 29, 1972: A new business firm opens in Salida tomorrow. The Big G Country Kitchen at 134 West Rainbow Boulevard will open its doors at 6:00 a.m.
Formerly known as Porter’s, the establishment has been closed for some time. Curt Garrison, local restaurateur, and his wife Vi will operate the new eating place.
Garrison formerly leased the kitchen and dining room at the Main Bar and Grill in downtown Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1997: Gusting and erratic winds at Monarch Ski and Snowboard area forced the resort to close its lifts Monday morning in the interest of security safety.
According to Vice-president of operations Rich Moorhead, the winds were peaking at 60 or 70 mph at the top of the mountain.
“If the winds had stayed steady, we could have stayed open,” said Moorhead. “But the swirling in guests made it a lot harder for us to keep a handle on things.”
Moorhead added that the wind at the base of the resorts didn’t seem that bad, but the gust at the top or terrible.
“Safety is our main concern. We just didn’t want to take any chances,” said Morehead.
Operations are planned to be back on track today according to Moorhead.
