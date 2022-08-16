140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1882: Johnson & Chenoweth are getting their carpenter shop fitted up in splendid shape.
They have a number of the newest and most improved machines that are used by mechanics in their line, and are prepared to do better work and in a shorter time than any other firm in the country for this money.
They do only first class work.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 15, 1922: The home of G.W. Welles at 225 West Fourth street was broken into and ransacked Sunday night while Mrs. Welles was spending the night with her mother, Mrs. D.C. Kern.
Drawers and trunks were emptied of their contents, but so far only 75 cents has been missed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 15, 1947: An aviator of the CAA is expected in Salida in a few days to drag a new prospective airport site on the Sage and Skull ranches, south of the highway on Sand Park.
W.J. Bain, aeronautical engineer for the state, was in Salida last week with an assistant. He and Porter Whitcomb flew over the field and walked over it to study the elevation and the ditches crossing it.
The dragging of the site will determine whether it will be acceptable as an approved site by the federal government.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1972: Salida and Chaffee County’s combined share of the state highway users tax fund for the month of June amounted at just over $25,000, according to reports today from County Treasurer John Hughes and City Clerk Anthony Gentile.
Hughes said the county share for June was $23,766.35, and Gentile reported his office has received a check in the amount of $1,860.54.
The monthly checks come from the revenues collected by the state on gasoline and license fees and from the gross ton mile index..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1997: The Vista Inn in Buena Vista hasn’t had a vacancy since the end of May.
A typical summer night at Il Vicino means a line of people out the door. Canyon Marine Whitewater Expeditions has already had more people sign up for rafting trips than it did all last year.
Tourism in Chaffee County is alive and well, and many area merchants say this summer is even better than 1996.
Inquiries tracked by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau are up, according to the bureau’s executive director Ira Curry.
Last year a total of 7,598 inquiries were made of Chaffee County.
So far in 1997, at least 6,444 inquiries have been recorded, with four and a half months left in the year.
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Director Anita Northwood thinks the word is getting out about Chaffee County and Salida as a place not to miss.
“A long time ago people didn’t even know where Salida was, and now people do,” she said.
