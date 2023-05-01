140 years ago

The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: Railroad men think that the probabilities are that most of the repairing for the Denver and Rio Grande between Denver and Grand Junction will be done at the Salida shops, and that the building of freight cars will be added to the business of the company at this point.

