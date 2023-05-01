The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: Railroad men think that the probabilities are that most of the repairing for the Denver and Rio Grande between Denver and Grand Junction will be done at the Salida shops, and that the building of freight cars will be added to the business of the company at this point.
The Salida Mail, May 4, 1923: Salida is assured of a baseball team this summer.
The financial returns from the boxing carnival to be held here May 17 at the Rink will be used to finance the team.
The promoters of the carnival have gone to big expense to put on a first class boxing program, but the support has been so generous and the sale of tickets has gone so well that it was decided by the promoters to make it the means of establishing a baseball team here this summer.
The baseball fans have been advised of the move and are glad to know that a team is in prospect.
The Salida Daily Mail, April 21, 1948: A grass fire at 11:30 o’clock Tuesday morning spread to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hickman, in the rear of 71 Poncha Boulevard, causing damage to the building, sheds and furniture estimated at $2,000.
The firemen think the fire was started by some small boys playing in the open field near the railroad track.
Mr. and Mrs. Hickman were visiting in Texas.
The house is owned by Mrs. Ina Forsell and is in the rear of the former George Means home.
The firemen were called again at 3:45 o’clock but discovered railroad section men burning weeds along the right of way.
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1973: An organizational meeting of the recently chartered Salida Museum Association has been called for May 14.
Mrs. Sam Randolph announced today the meeting will be held in the civic auditorium at 8 p.m.
She said it is open to all interested persons and especially urged former historical association members and landmark association members to attend.
Official charter for the organization was received last week.
The association was a loosely knit group seeking expansion of the present museum or construction of a new one when it became known recently that the late Harriet Alexander had bequeathed a sum in her will for the beginning of construction of a museum building.
The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1998: Marian Heesaker is one of six recipients of the Nightingale Award, an award honoring the state’s exceptional registered nurses.
Heesaker was named one of 15 finalists in March. There were a total of 199 nominees from across the state.
A banquet naming the winners from among the group of finalists was held in Denver on Saturday, May 2.
Heesaker is a nurse in the Emergency Room at HRRMC. She received the award, in part, because of her ability to comfort and reassure each patient, regardless of his or her injury or illness.
She is also of continuing education for the emergency department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.