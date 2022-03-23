140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1882: The new ditch that is to take water from the South Park and saw a mile or two below Maysville will carry water sufficient to irrigate most of the land on the Mesa between the two rivers.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 24, 1922: The school census completed this week by the Salida school board shows an increase of thirty people in this district between the ages of 6 and 21 years.
It was feared there would be a decrease; there is not at present as much of a demand for houses as there was a year ago and there are some vacant houses at present.
There are few so-called desirable houses that are vacant, but it is not in such homes that the school census makes its biggest gains.
For instance, in one block on West First street, there are more children than on both sides of F street. More than one third of the children of the district are of foreign parentage.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 18, 1947: The housing project at Salida Hot Springs is nearing completion.
Superintendent Jones of the Leftwich Construction Company appeared before the city council last night and stated that he is ready to turn it over to the city.
He is now laying the sidewalks into the yards, and that will complete everything except the installation of the gas stoves, which have not yet arrived but which can be installed by a local mechanic.
There are twenty living units. The veterans committee is handling the applications of tenants, preference being given to veterans. James Lingenfelter is chairman of the committee.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 21, 1972: Elimination of meters to regulate parking in downtown Salida will be attempted on a 30-day trial basis beginning April 1.
City council voted unanimously last night to tape the meters and permit two-hour free parking during the month of April.
The action was an outgrowth of a suggestion made two weeks ago by Mayor Ed Touber, who opined that the meters are not revenue producers anyway under the current fine schedule and added that their elimination might be a spur to downtown business.
Touber received the support of a large section of the business community, many of whom were on hand for Monday night’s meeting.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 21, 1997: The new Wal-Mart Supercenter won’t win over the hearts of those motorists passing through Salida later this summer.
That’s because the trip through town is likely to be interrupted by a traffic light at the new store’s site.
According to Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks, the state is requiring Wal-Mart to install the traffic light, as well as an accel/decel lane on the north side of U.S. 50 at the store’s new location.
In addition to installing a full-service traffic light, Wal-Mart is also cutting the highway to make the installation of two water lines easier.
Presently city crews are installing a 12-inch pipe – Wal-Mart will take care of a 16-inch line.
