140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1881: A few evenings ago the butcher firm of Cameron & Heizer bought a calf of Mix, and four cowboys who went after the calf were about to proceed to butcher it right in Mix’s door yard.
Mix told them to cheese it, and they went at Mix with the remark that they could carve swine as well as bullocks.
Mix went in the house and secured his shot gun and told the young men that if they didn’t go slow he’d fill their legs so full of shot that it would keep them busy all summer picking it out.
They had a call uptown about that time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 5, 1921: Salida people are a bit more careful of their speech nowadays.
There are 150 school teachers in town for two weeks and it would not do to use a double negative or a split infinitive.
But there is some consolation in the fact that the teachers do not know it all or they would not be chasing themselves to school these hot days.
W.D. Blaine, superintendent of schools of Glenwood Springs and formerly of Pueblo, is conducting the institute, and many notables are lecturing to the teachers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 6, 1946: Mrs. Mattie Wilcox, well-known citizen of Chaffee County, was found dead in a cabin at a mine operated by her son, Leland Wilcox, one and one-quarter miles northeast of Granite, at 12:20 o’clock Monday afternoon.
Coroner Joseph E. Stewart and Sheriff Emmett Chef Walter said it probably was suicide.
A gun was found beside the body in which three shelves were empty. One shot had gone through a window, a second had entered her chin and emerged through the left cheek. The third bullet entered her right temple and came out through the top of her head.
Leland Wilcox, H. W. McDonald and Russell Ray were working near the mine when what sounded like shots were heard at 11 o’clock in the morning.
Mr. Wilcox decided to go to the cabin to investigate and found his mother’s body.
Mrs. Wilcox came to Salida in 1904. She was widowed many years ago and she lived in Salida for many years. She spent a year in New Orleans with her daughter, Mrs. Edna Freeman, but returned to Salida a few months ago. She was almost completely deaf.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1971: City police report the theft of about 30 valve stem caps from local vehicles by a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old.
The pair were spotted Sunday night removing the caps from the tires of a car parked in front of Crews-Beggs.
The Salida youths were reprimanded and released.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1996: Rev. Luis Charles Stovik, 77, one of the two priests found slain in the Pueblo rectory behind St. Leander Church Wednesday, Aug. 8, was pastor of St. Joseph Church in Salida from 1967 until about 1971.
The bodies of Rev. Stovik, now retired, and Rev. Tom Scheets, 65, who has been pastor of St. Leander since 1990, were found at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by a friend who came to the house for dinner. They had been stabbed to death.
Police have one suspect in custody.
