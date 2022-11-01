The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1882: A party composed of Joseph Davis, Miss Mary Ziegler, H. Millen, A.E. Henall and lady, Mrs. T.H. Pedrick and Mrs. M.J. Russell, boarded the noon train yesterday for Buena Vista, and upon arrival at that point they repaired to the Lake House.
Rev. Mr. Houston being summoned, Joseph Davis and Miss Mary Ziegler were joined together in the bonds of matrimony.
The Commercial hotel in the meantime prepared what is known as a wedding repast, and no doubt the proprietor can certify as to the appetites of the entire party.
The bride and groom took the evening train for Leadville and the balance of the party returned to Brown’s Canon on the nine p.m. train.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 6, 1922: Because he did not know how to tie a tourniquet, Walter May, a teamster, 39 years old, bled to death last Thursday at a lumber camp four miles east of Sargents.
He was run over by his wagon, the wheel passing over his left leg and severing the femoral artery.
He crawled to a fallen tree, braced his head against a stump and bled to death.
Fellow workmen found him thirty minutes after the accident.
Had he tied a handkerchief or the sleeve of his shirt above the wound and lay flat on the ground he might have saved his life.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 6, 1947: William Robinson, secretary of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, has received confirmation of an invitation to Jim Walker of Keep Colorado Beautiful to attend the organization’s Annual Wild Game Dinner scheduled December 6.
Walker will present the community its third consecutive trophy for beautification and environmental projects.
The league spearheaded many of the projects over the past year, which made up the entry of Salida in the Keep Colorado Beautiful competition and resulted in a win among cities of its class.
Among the undertakings carried out were the Be-A-Miler highway clean-up, the Trash Treasure Hunt and the drive to collect discarded ashtrays.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1997: People wanting to learn more about the proposed “Over the River” project and talk with the intended artists will have their chance when the first of three public meetings is held in Salida High School on the evening of Dec. 2.
Artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude plan to attend the Salida and Cañon City meeting, announced Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Park Manager Steve Reese during Tuesday’s county summit meeting at Mount Princeton.
Reese said the meetings are particularly important as Christo and Jeanne-Claude have requested permit approval by May 1998, though the project wouldn’t be displayed until 2001.
