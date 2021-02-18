140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1881: United States Marshal P.P. Wilcox arrived in the city last night having in charge Julius T. Rogers, who formerly filled the office of Assistant Postmaster at Arbourville, Chaffee County.
He is charged with having, on July 6, 1880, taken, stolen and carried away three hundred postage stamps of the denomination of ten cents each.
Also on July 15, 1880, he did secrete, embezzle and destroy a letter addressed to B.B. Hugus, containing forty-two dollars which had been entrusted to him. This letter had been registered.
He will have a hearing before United States Commissioner Brooks to-day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 18, 1921: The families of the Denver and Rio Grande Railway company were royally entertained in Denver at the Auditorium Saturday evening, Feb. 12, at the second annual affair called “Our Party.”
The evening’s entertainment consisted of an organ recital, an hour’s dancing, an hour of vaudeville, then dancing.
During the evening refreshments were served. The entire auditorium was opened up for the occasion, there being nearly 4,000 people in attendance.
Among the Salidans present were Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Deen, Mrs. Harry E. Smith, Mrs. Margie Mitchell, Miss Margaret Krebs, C.J. Furniss, W.T. Bozman, Fred Everett, George Naples, C.E. Thompson, and Frank Dougherty.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 21, 1946: Mrs. Amos B. Goddard has sold the Salida Auto Company building on West Third street, between F and G streets, to the Salida Motor Company, of which Charles B. Cleese is the head.
Mr. Cleese is associated with his son-in-law R.E. Cummer, in the Salida Supply Company, Firestone Dealers.
The deal has been completed except the examination of the abstract of the title.
The building is two stories. The ground floor is a garage and shop seventy-five feet wide. It is one of the largest garage properties in Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1971: Lt. William L. Calley shot villagers to death at May Lai but did not regard the victims as human beings, his defense attorney contends.
Calley’s defense summoned further expert testimony today in an effort to show that the accused officer was “psyched up” at the South Vietnamese hamlet and therefore unable to premeditate the murders.
Calley, 27, a junior college dropout who says the Army trained him “that in combat it is mandatory that an officer carry out orders,” is charged with the premeditated murder of 102 unarmed and unresisting civilians in the Vietnamese hamlet while leading an infantry platoon on a sweep nearly three years ago.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1996: Montana Rail Link, a regional railroad company operating out of Montana, proposed in Washington, D.C., earlier this month to purchase the old Denver and Rio Grande Western system and other lines in four western states.
In a filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Feb. 2, Montana Rail Link made an official bid to buy the old D & R.G. system as well as routes collectively termed the Central Corridor, connecting Kansas City, Mo., to the east and Oregon and central California to the west.
