The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: At the convention of the ranchmen here on Saturday last, to discuss the question of erecting a mill at this place, the capitalist who had first made a proposition to do so and was invited to be here, failed to put in an appearance.
About twenty of our farmers were in attendance, one or two coming from San Louis valley.
All appeared anxious to have a mill and no one doubted the fact that sufficient grain could be raised to support one.
The Salida Mail, Dec. 15, 1922: L.M. Baker received a painful injury Wednesday of last week when a piece of steel lodged in his eye lid.
While drilling through a brick wall preparatory to installing a telephone, a splinter of steel broke off the chisel with which he was working and imbedded itself in the lid of his right eye.
The company sent Mr. Baker to Denver to consult an eye specialist who removed the piece of steel.
The eye ball was not injured.
He returned home Thursday night.
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1947: The completion of five more rearing ponds in Colorado will enable the state Game and Fish department to plant approximately 2,000,000 legal size trout in 1948, C.N. Feast, director of the department, announced Saturday.
The five new ponds completed are 7 miles southwest of Walden; one mile west of Pitkin; the Rio Grande ponds one mile south of Buena Vista; the La Jara hatchery ponds one mile east of Monte Vista; and at Durango.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1972: Coco signs for the dinner, signs for her drinks and signs whenever she wants to go out.
Coco, a 26-pound gorilla at the San Francisco Zoo, is being taught sign language by a Stanford University graduate student in developmental psychology.
Her teacher, Penny Patterson, 25, believes her research with the gorilla is unique and hopes it will help in using sign language as a teaching aid for retarded children.
Miss Patterson began working with the 16-month-old gorilla four months ago and now spends up to five hours a day with her.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1997: Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area has received 26 inches of new snow since Sunday – 11 inches in the last 24 hours – according to Monarch Director of Marketing Lisha Bridges.
The recent snowfall has put Monarch’s mid-mountain snow base at 52 inches.
Monarch now has the second-deepest snowpack among Colorado Ski Country resorts, behind Cuchera Ski Area, near Westcliffe.
Of Monarch’s 54 trails, 52 are open. Curecanti and High Anxiety are still closed.
The new snow could not have come at a better time, Bridges said.
NASTAR racing opens on Saturday.
The races will be held on the Freeway run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.