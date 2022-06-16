140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1882: The Masonic fraternity are discussing the advisability of establishing a lodge in Salida.
If they do, which is altogether likely, they will probably make arrangements for putting a third story on a brick business block that is to be erected here this summer to be used as a hall. We hope to see this done.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 16, 1922: A Mexican boy ran fourteen miles from the San Isabel forest to Saguache last Friday to give notice of a forest fire. He made no stops for water or rest but kept up a continual run all the way.
Forest Supervisor Fred Agee and a force of men started out with the boy and after two days of hard work succeeded in getting the fire under control. An area of seven acres was destroyed. The boy’s name was not asked by the officials.
A sheep owner had lighted oil lamps at night to keep wolves from his flock but when the oil gave out he built fires at night. He thought he had put the fires out Friday but by noon there was a raging fire.
In the meanwhile the owner of the herd drove to town. The Mexican sheep herder and his son remained with the flock. After vainly trying to control the fire, the father sent his son for help.
The owner of the sheep was required to pay the government for all the timber burned and the wages of the fire fighters.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 16, 1947: The Mesa can have abundant water pressure, and the balance of the city can probably have an abundant water supply with the expenditure of a few thousand dollars, according to P.E. Brookober, rural service engineer for the Public Service Co., who made a survey last Friday.
Mr. Brookober said he did not think a tank would be necessary. He found there is an 8-inch service pipe running from F street to the Mesa, and this is fed also by two 4-inch pipes at H and I streets. He suggested the H and I pipes be shut off. He said that an automatic pump would maintain the pressure on the Mesa and, with the two 4-inch pipes shut off, the pressure would not be disturbed in the other parts of town.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1972: With the placement and construction of over 30 booths in Riverside Park Thursday evening, the lower F Street section of Salida is taking on a festive look in preparation for this weekend’s FibArk Boat Race.
The park has been wired for lights and, along with the new platform on the river as well as kayaks, loungers and boaters rapidly filling the area, it looks as if Salida is in store for a truly fine weekend.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1997: Rescuers saved the life of Ronald Brent Johnson, 25, of Salida Sunday afternoon, after the raft he was paddling wrapped around the F Street Bridge abutment. Johnson was caught under the boat by the rope attached to his bail bucket.
He tried to portage at the Salida Boat Ramp but missed the eddy and the current took him straight toward the bridge.
Two of Johnson’s passengers were able to escape, but it took a number of people to free Johnson from the raft. He was taken to HRRMC and treated for hypothermia.
