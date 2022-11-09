140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: Adams & Co. have rented the store room adjoining the Mail office and are fitting it up to open out their stock of auction goods which will consist of jewelry, silver ware and other goods.
These gentlemen are well spoken of in towns they have visited before.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 17, 1922: The ladies of St. Joseph’s church will open their bazaar at the rink Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with a home cooked food sale which will continue Thursday and Friday as long as the articles last.
The booths will be opened at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
There you can select your Xmas gifts form all kinds of beautiful hand work, dolls and handkerchiefs.
There will also be a country store and a candy booth.
A general admission of 25 cents will be charged each evening when there will be dancing with Hawes orchestra.
The dances will be four for twenty-five cents.
Several valuable prizes will be given away each evening.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 17, 1947: Walter Porter is being held in the city jail to await the arrival of a sheriff from Liberal, Kan., who says he wants him on a bouncing check for $2,395, which was given in payment of a 1947 Ford car in that city.
The car was wrecked on Monarch Pass Monday night and fell forty feet off the roadway.
Porter was found asleep and drunk in the Salida railroad station early Tuesday morning.
The police say Porter told them about the car wreck.
He had a bill of sale for the car but no title or driver license.
State Patrolman K.M. Kloppel checked with Denver and learned that the car came from Liberal, Kan., and that Porter is also wanted in Oklahoma City on a bad check charge.
Porter had two blank checks on a Gunnison bank and another on a Raton, N.M. bank when he was arrested.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1972: The possibility of a comprehensive mental health center to serve the six counties in the West Central Mental Health Clinic was discussed last night as a meeting of the directors of that organization.
Construction of such a center, which would include facilities for both in-clinic and out-patient care, would be accomplished with a large measure of federal aid if it is established that the population of the area is such that a permanent facility is needed.
Such a project is at least three years in the future, according to group President Al Edlund.
Presently, professional teams conduct regular clinics in each of the counties served.
Counties served by the clinic include Chaffee, Fremont, Park, Lake, Summit and Custer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1997: Salida School District administrators aren’t “ashamed or upset” about the scores from the statewide Colorado Student Assessment Report of fourth-grade reading and writing.
Using the standards based curriculum, nearly 52,000 fourth graders across the state, in 176 districts, were tested to determine their level of achievement against the recently implemented curriculum.
In Salida’s case, the new curriculum – which Superintendent Harvie Guest termed as more a “clarification,” not a rise in standards, for what educators expect all kids to know – was adopted in January.
Compared to statewide averages, Salida scored slightly above the average in both reading and writing.
