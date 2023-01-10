140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: The town of Poncha Springs voted bonds to the amount of $50,000 to build a Hotel and Water Works at that place, and bring hot water from the Springs into the city.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 5, 1923: The Salida Creamery expects to build an addition to its plant on H street in the next few months to take care of the increased business.
Manager Chris Morck has let an order for a new ice cream freezer, a new pasteurizer of 400-gallon capacity and another storage refrigerator.
The creamery is receiving butter fat from a dozen counties in Western Colorado and is recognized as one of the best in the state.
The dairy business has grown to more that four times what it was in 1915 and the creamery has enlarged several times, but the possibilities have scarcely been touched.
There is room in Chaffee County for thousands of cows.
Several farmers are now receiving monthly checks of $1,200 from the creamery.
This is cash in pocket at a sure profit because dairymen can make a gain when every other class of farmer is losing.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 12, 1948: O.J. Burns, 65, a resident of Turret since February 1947, died at 10 o’clock Sunday morning at the Rio Grande hospital, following head injuries sustained when he was thrown from his horse Saturday evening
When he did not appear for supper, his housekeeper, Mrs. Alice Glasgo, went in search of him.
She found him unconscious near the creek where his horse was drinking.
Mr. Burns, a native of Illinois, had resided in Colorado Springs for 15 years before coming to Turret.
He is survived by three children, who arrived yesterday.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1973: Salida City Council Monday will be asked to grant Mayor Ed Touber the authority to sign an agreement providing for the preliminary engineering on the $100,000 airport improvement project scheduled for Harriet Alexander Field.
The county will have to also sign the agreement since the field is jointly supported by the city and the county.
Each body has pledged $10,000 for the resurfacing of the runway, paving of the taxiway and expansion of the tie-down area.
Balance of the funds have been applied for from the Federal Aviation Agency and the Four Corners Regional Development Commission..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1998: Two of Salida’s top city officials are now retired.
Patsy Brooks, city administrator, and Deanna DeLuca, city clerk, are moving on to other things, following a retirement reception in their honor Friday afternoon.
Brooks will be replaced by a new administrator.
DeLuca has moved out of Salida city limits and could not run for re-election.
She is succeeded by Laura Cummins, who won the seat in the November election.
Brooks served on Salida City Council in 1986 and ’87, and as mayor until 1992.
She served as interim administrator from 1990 to ’92 and then became administrator.
