140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1880: It having been ascertained that A. D. Butler, the Republican nominee for county commissioner, ineligible, the Republican county central committee at its meeting at Buena Vista last Saturday decided to substitute the name of G.A. Montross.
This is a good selection. Mr. Montross is well and favorably known throughout the county, and it he should be elected, which he doubtless will be, the business of the county will be kept properly in hands.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 17, 1920: Lovers of good entertainment will welcome the program of music, lectures and information to be given at the High School Auditorium during the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. This festival is made possible by the public spirit of Salida citizens.
The Regniers furnish the opening program, consisting of music, reading and impersonations.
Next comes Dr. G.W. Ray, a noted lecturer, explorer and author. His travel lecture, “Through Five Continents on Horseback,” will be tendered in costume.
The Ward Waters Co., three real entertainers, will appear Thursday night in a program of music and readings. Mr. Carlton Chamberlayne, a noted lecturer, author and writer, deals with the perils of times in his lecture, “Tomorrow.”
The big closing concert by the Sam Lewis Co., will be sure to please. Mr. Lewis is a noted Welsh tenor and is ably supported by a company of artists.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 18, 1945: Since gasoline rationing was called off the police have received numerous complaints about auto speeding. The city council last night appointed “Slim” Plummer, former taxi-driver, as special speed cop. All speeders will be taken to court.
The Public Service Company will be asked to install street lights at Second and B streets, Fifth and H streets and at the end of G and H streets, at the highway.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 21, 1970: The real Rocky Mountain goats are probably glad peace has come back to Mt. Shavano.
Other Goats, the two-legged variety, are still making their way home today following the fifth successful Wadi of the unique Order of the Rocky Mountain Goats.
Some 75 men gathered above Lake Ranch Saturday and Sunday in the annual pilgrimage to the land of the Colorado goats. They fished, they jousted, they took Jeep tours in an effort to view their elusive namesakes, they ate and slept on Shavano mountain, the first home of the Colorado band of Goats which has grown from a plant of seven to a herd of several hundred.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1995: Eyes will be wide and jaws will be agape when a column of 85 vintage cars parades through the streets of Salida as the Colorado Grand makes a stop on its seventh annual tour Sept. 19.
The cars, a collection of pre-1960 “sport cars of distinction” according to organizer Eddie O’Brien, come from across the United States and overseas every year to tour the mountains of Colorado, beginning their three-day trek in Beaver creek. The cars will line up along Sackett Street by Riverside park beginning at about 10:30 a.m., with the last car arriving at approximately 3 p.m..
The owners of the cars are available to answer any questions anyone may have about the cars.
