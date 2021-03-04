140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1881: Last Sunday evening Mr. Lemly, clerk at Gray’s hotel on the east side of the river, and Frank Crozer, agent for the Denver and Rio Grande at this station, had a round up.
It seems that these gentlemen have been on anything but good terms for some time, but it is not our purpose to say who was to blame in the matter.
Who struck the first blow or for what we are unable to say.
The result was wounded feelings for Mr. Lemly and a badly cut and bruised head for Mr. Crozer.
The last named gentleman, we are sorry to say, was under the influence of liquor, pretty tight in fact, and Mr. Lemly it seems took great pleasure in pounding him over the head with a revolver when he was unable to help himself.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 8, 1921: A saw mill and box factory is being erected by Mr. Van Camp of Salida on the creek near the Mike Velotta ranch above Poncha.
The timber will be cut from the adjacent hills and manufactures into boxes.
Mr. Van Camp is an experienced saw mill man.
He was formerly in the employ of the Gimlett Lumber and Supply Company.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 5, 1946: Permission has been given by the Public Utilities Commission to install a crossing over the Rio Grande narrow gauge tracks at Seventh Street to accommodate the residents on the Mesa. Application was made by the city council several weeks ago, and a hearing was ordered by the Public Utilities Commission. The city’s case was presented by City Attorney W.S. Rush.
Mr. Rush stated that the crossing will accommodate a large section of Salida on the Mesa and that all the residents of the district had petitioned the city council. School children, now crossing the railroad at their own risk or using the Fifth Street crossing, will be convenienced.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1971: Three Buena Vista men and a Leadville juvenile pled guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny Monday afternoon in Eleventh Judicial District Court here.
The four were involved in the early morning break-in of Tuttle’s Trading Post Feb. 10.
Ronald A Harmon, 18, John L. Mortimer, 19, and Eddie D. Upchurch, 20, were sentenced to six months in the county jail. Harmon and Mortimer will begin their sentences immediately and Upchurch was granted a stay of execution until March 11.
The 17-year-old Leadville youth was given one year’s probation by Judge Howard Purdy.
The charges were reduced from second degree burglary and theft.
In the incident several weapons and boxes of ammunition were taken.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 1, 1996: A builder/operator of luxury rail cars expressed the company’s interest in operating a tourist train on the tracks of the old Denver and Rio Grande Western, through the heart of the Rocky Mountains yesterday.
Tom Janaky, of Rader Railcar in Denver, confirmed to The Mountain Mail his company’s interest in operating a luxury tourist train that would start in Denver and travel into the mountains through the Moffat tunnel and then, once at Dotsero, would head south over the Tennessee Pass and down the Arkansas River Valley through the Royal Gorge to Pueblo.
Janaky described the line as “one of the most valuable tourism assets in the state.”
