140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1881: Wm. Penn Harbottle, associate editor of the Lake City Silver World, spent Thursday in Salida.
Mr. Harbottle was on his way home from Chicago, to which place he had been for the purpose of taking unto himself a better half.
Mrs. Harbottle accompanied her husband, and like all persons who come to Colorado is delighted with the climate, the scenery and everything else, visible and invisible, in the Centennial State.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 27, 1921: The Salida Elks are preparing for an immense crowd and a big time at Wellsville Monday after the memorial services have been completed in Salida.
One of the big features is a baseball game between Salida and Victor Elks.
As both are good teams a splendid contest is predicted.
It is to be the first game of a series in which the Salida Elks will play each Sunday either at home or in another city in the league.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1946: At a meeting of the executive committee of Highway 50 Association at Montrose Saturday, State highway Engineer Mark Watrous stated that work on the stretch on Highway 50 from the city limits of Salida to the Fremont county line will be advertised for bids in June and the work will be done this fall.
He said also that Highway 50 between Canon City and Florence will be realigned and improved. The highway between Fruita and grand Junction also is included in the program for this year.
The meeting was attended by representatives from most of the counties along Highway 50. Mayor Doveton, C.H. Kelleber and Wilbur Foshay were the Salida representatives.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 31, 1971: memorial Day services were held Thursday morning at 10’ o’clock. Following the services at Riverside Park by the American legion, who raised the flag, the firing squad, the G.A.R. and the Navy Mothers, who placed a wreath on the monument and in the river, the parade, led by Mayor Doveton and the high school band, marched to the Theatre, where the services were held.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1996: A damage estimate of $375 and no injuries were reported in an accident Thursday at 6:40 a.m. two-tenths of a mile south of Poncha Springs on U.S. 285, police said.
The state patrol said that G.S. Holman, 58, of Pueblo was driving south on U.S. 285 in a pickup pulling a street sweeper which was sweeping gravel from the surface. The patrolman said two trucks were northbound which added to the dust cloud formed by the street sweeper.
Holman slowed as visibility became poor, and a car behind him skidded 68 feet and then into the rear of the street sweeper.
The car driven by Jerry W. Wolcott, 29, of Englewood stopped on the wheels upon impact. The sweeper was pushed eight feet ahead and stopped on the wheels
Damage was estimated at $250 to the 1971 Ford driven by Wolcott and $125 to the 1967 pickup pulling the street sweeper.
