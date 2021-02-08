140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1881: The citizens of Chaffee County will doubtless be pleased to learn that Dick Harrington, of Adobe Park, contemplates removing his herd of horses from Texas to this county, thereby increasing our taxable property and our material wealth. Mr. Harrington with Hon. Geo. L. Smith start for Texas tomorrow.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 8, 1921: The Carnival Dance given Saturday night was a big success, even a bigger success than anticipated.
The orchestra gave a sample of what to expect in the future, in the way of dreamy waltzes, peppy foxtrots, snappy one-steps and melodic strains of harmony that float in the air and entwine the dancer in dreamy bliss, which Prof. Edwards affected with his orchestra of harmony by his many years of experience in music.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 6, 1946: The Salida Schools were honored this week by being asked by Northwestern University’s school of education to send them samples of school publicity being used this year.
The letter asking for the information says that the university has heard that the Salida schools have been doing some fine work in publicity in recent years.
Several newspapers and magazines have carried stories about “doings” in the schools, while the Salida papers have been very helpful in giving a great deal of space to school news in recent years.
Bulletins of various sorts are included in the display being sent to the university.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 1, 1971: Two pairs of skis valued at $400 were reportedly stolen from a car in the parking lot of Rainbow Lanes on U.S. 50 Saturday between 7:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., city police said.
Dana Craney, Pueblo, reported to authorities that he stopped at the business at about 7:30 p.m. and had come back outside to go to their motel at 8:20 p.m.
The skis, a pair of Blizzard Formal Total skis with Look Nevada bindings, mostly red in color with a white strip, and a black pair of Head G.S. skis with Solomon toe piece and ski freeheel, serial number 32022, were missing from the top of the 1967 yellow International Travelall. Two other pair of skis were left on the car.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 8, 1996: A suspected bomb in the lobby of the Salida Post Office prompted Postmaster Eugene Schwarz to empty the building of employees at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
According to relief supervisor Doug Sagrillo, employee Mike Whittouck heard strange sounds in the lobby Tuesday evening and followed the noise to a cellular telephone-sized object in a high light fixture in one of the building’s window wells.
Whittouck told Sagrillo what he had found and, after calling Schwarz at home, called Salida Fire Department. Sagrillo said the firefighters arrived in three minutes from the time he called.
Capt. Ron Prosser climbed a ladder to get a closer look at the object, described by Salida police chief Darwin Hibbs as an “electronic gizmo” and recommended immediate evacuation of the building. Hibbs quickly began to look for professional bomb-disposal assistance. Finally he made contact with Sgt. Larry Clayton of the Colorado Springs Police Department K9 and Explosives Unit, who agreed to assist.
Hibbs said there was no explosive in the device but noted, “It was intentionally placed in the fixture. There’s no way it could get there by accident.”
