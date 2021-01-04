140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1881: There is probably no town in the State of Colorado that has been so remarkable successful in so short a time without making a fuss about it as Salida.
There has been nothing of a sensational character about the town to advertise it widely, like the rich mineral fields about Leadville and Silver Cliff, and to this is due the fact that Salida is not more widely known than it is. Before the close of the year we are just entering upon, however, such improvements will be made as to render the town a place of more than ordinary importance to the traveling, the manufacturing and the purchasing parties of central and western Colorado.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 7, 1921: Al Spring of the San Luis Valley Machine Shop and Foundry Company, Monte Vista, made a call on The Mail Thursday morning and highly commended the county commissioners of Chaffee County and the Salida Commercial on keeping Poncha Pass open to traffic this winter. He made the trip over in a car Wednesday and found the road easy all the way.
“I am sure it was a paying investment,” said Mr. Spring. The people of the valley will make more trips over this way this winter than they would have made if the pass was closed because it is handier to come by auto than by train.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 5, 1946: Millions of yards of army surplus wool fabric, valued at approximately $26,000,000, and in short civilian supply since the start of the war, will be offered to civilian clothing manufacturers in a 14 day nationwide sale to begin Jan. 7, the RFC (Reconstruction Finance Corporation) announced today.
Approximately 10,500,000 yards of scarce wool meltons, serges, worsteds and flannels are included in the gigantic sale which will be conducted through the Regional Consumer Goods Offices.
Garment manufacturers, including retailers who purchase clothing, fabric jobbers, and converters who might re-dye the cloth are eligible to participate in the sale.
With the exception of almost four million yards of dark blue melton, the fabric is all dyed military olive drab.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 4, 1971: Three-year-old Earnest William Gregory, insisted to friends and relatives, “I’m having a baby brother – NOT a sister.” And that’s what he got – a baby brother who also happens to be the first baby born in Salida Hospital since the new year.
Matthew Everett Gregory, seven pounds and ten ounces, was born to Linda and Earnest Gregory, a young Salida couple, at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 1. It was the first time in five years a baby has been born so close to the new year, nurses at Salida Hospital told Linda Gregory.
Matthew and his parents will receive various prizes from area merchants who are participating in the Mountain Mail’s third baby derby for the county’s first baby born in the new year.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 4, 1996: Students in the high school and junior high will get another brief respite from their studies less than two days after returning to school from a two-week Christmas break.
Classes resumed for all Salida district students Wednesday, but students at Kesner Junior High and Salida High School will be dismissed an hour early today, at 2:25 p.m., so staff members can participate in the first of two drug indicator training sessions presented by Salida Police Department Officer Tim Walker.
