140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1882: Judge Hackett, up in Monarch District somewhere, got mad at another fellow and pounded him unmercifully with a club.
The judge was taken in and brought to Salida by undersheriff Painter.
He was taken before Justice Bowne who fined him $10 and costs, aggregating $32.25.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 25, 1922: Edith, the 10-year-old daughter of Mr and Mrs J. A. Burnett of Poncha Springs sustained a broken arm Tuesday evening when she fell from a teeter board.
Her left arm was broken above the elbow. She was brought to the Red Cross hospital Wednesday morning and taken home yesterday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 28, 1947: The parking meters collected $946.56 in July and $852,55 this month, up to Aug. 25.
The first money collected was applied to the freight charges on the meters and the cost of installation, which totaled $960.
The balance of the money collected will be evenly divided between the city and the company, which owns the meters, to apply on the purchase of them.
The meters are priced at $16,680. At the present rate of collections the meters will be paid for in less than two years, and the city will have received a revenue meanwhile of $16,680.
After the meters have been paid for the city will keep all the revenue.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 29, 1972: A brown bear making itself at home for the last month in Garfield, visiting cabins, upsetting garbage containers and being a general nuisance was trapped last week by employes of the Colorado Game and Fish Department.
The remote area to which the bear was transported was not available at press time.
Two tourists from the east, stopping to look over the old camp, decided they were in the jumping off place in the wild west when they came face to face with the animal while walking up the main drag.
Each took off in a different direction for safety.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1997: Municipal Judge William Alderton gets his chance to rule on the constitutionality of Salida’s controversial loitering law Sept. 3.
Local attorney Ernie Marquez and Colorado American Civil Liberties Union Director Mark Silverstein are asking Alderton to declare the law unconstitutional and dismiss charges of loitering against Salidan Josh Edelstein when he appears in municipal court on that date.
In a formal motion filed Aug. 20, Marquez and Silverstein claim the law is in violation of the Colorado and United States constitutions.
This marks the second time in recent months the ACLU has injected itself into Salida’s political process.
The first time was last spring, when the city was proposing draft loitering and curfew laws.
