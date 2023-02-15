140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: The people of the New York House are now well and happy, perhaps not enjoying themselves as well as they might yet far from unhappy.
They refresh the inner man with all good things that the market affords, both to eat and to drink.
Their spiritual nature is being refreshed daily by reading good books and papers and playing “old sledge.”
Mr. Hawkins will open his house again to the public at the earliest practicable moment, thoroughly cleansed, renovated and furnished in the best possible manner, and we again predict for him an overwhelming run of custom when he does so.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1923: Miss Alfreda W. Burnett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Burnett, was awarded second prize in the Crisco color contest, recently held by the Denver Post.
A picture was furnished the contestants, and prizes were awarded for the most artistic coloring.
The prize awarded Miss Burnett was $7.00 in cash and an aluminum frying pan.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 12, 1948: The body of S1c Albert A. Amicone, was among those that arrived yesterday in San Francisco, according to word received by his mother Mrs. Costado Amicone.
He was killed in action at Guadalcanal. The body will be sent first to Ogden, Utah with many others, and from there will be forwarded to Salida.
The Veterans organizations in Salida are preparing to do honor to their fallen comrade, when the body arrives here.
A special navy escort will accompany the body.
Seaman Amicone was 22-years-old when he was killed.
He entered the service from Pueblo, where he was employed in the steel works after his graduation from Salida High school.
His brothers Adolph L. and John Alexander Amicone, entered the service in Salida. All were in the navy.
Albert was killed June 16, 1943 at Guadalcanal.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1973: A total of 143 prisoners of war came back today under the Stars and Stripes, the flag some had not seen for eight years.
Most of the men flown to Clark Airforce Base, Philippines after release from Communist captivity in North and South Vietnam were reported in good physical condition as they checked into a U.S. hospital.
“We are honored at the opportunity to serve our country under difficult circumstances,” said the first prisoner to step out of the first returning hospital plane, Navy Capt. Jeremiah A. Denton Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va. “God bless America.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 17, 1998: TCI Cablevision rates are going up in March, for Salida and Poncha Springs customers.
The biggest change is in cable installation charges.
Unwired home installation goes from $37.30 to $44.95. Wired home installation, meanwhile, increases from $18.75 to $24.95.
People will also pay more each month for basic cable service and expanded basic service.
