140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1881: Hunt’s Hall was the scene Thursday evening of a very agreeable entertainment given by the Lotus Dancing Club.
Agreeable to invitations sent out the youth, beauty and chivalry of Salida and the country near, to the number of about seventy-five, assembled at the place above named where all enjoyed themselves until after midnight.
The club will have its grandest party of the season on Monday night after Christmas.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 29, 1921: J.T. Nedwideck, division superintendent of the D.&R.G.W. narrowly escaped death early Saturday morning when his private car, attached to train No. 15, was wrecked at the first switch beyond Brown’s canon.
The car turned over on its side.
Mr. Nedwideck, who was in bed was trapped in the car.
His Japanese servant was asleep in the kitchen and when the crash came the kitchen stove and the contents of the pantry fell upon him.
The car caught fire but trainmen extinguished the blaze before any damage was done.
Neither Mr. Nedwideck nor the Japanese received a scratch.
The car was so badly wrecked it will have to be rebuilt.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 4, 1946: Forest Ranger Hickel informed Mayor Doveton today that the Forest Service will cooperate in furnishing the people of this community with wood for fuel.
The county commissioners have agreed to supply the equipment necessary to open roads to the timber and to haul the timber to Salida.
The city will open a wood lot where the people can obtain fuel.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1971: Three Salida residents have agreed to represent the American Red Cross service to military families, a position held for almost 50 years by the late Mrs. Harriet Alexander.
The principal function of this branch of the Red Cross, which includes all of Chaffee County, is to transmit emergency messages to and from active duty servicemen and their immediate families.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 28, 1996: Chaffee County Commissioners and officials of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Americans participated in a flag raising ceremony Friday afternoon at the Chaffee County Judicial Facility.
Efforts to place a flag on the Crestone Avenue side of the building were spearheaded by Bill Pitney of the American Legion and County Commissioner Frank McMurry.
The flagpole was donated by Developmental Opportunities with labor from Moltz Construction, concrete provided by United Construction and additional labor from the Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department.
Public Service Co. of Colorado moved the pole.
Dennis Morain, head of the maintenance department at the Chaffee County Courthouse, raised the flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.