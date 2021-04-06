140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1881: Last Monday night one of Eve’s frail daughters, at Powers dance hall – known on the street as “Red Headed Kate”– having tired of “life’s fitful dream,” undertook to cut short it’s thread by taking some poison.
She came very near seeing the door of the hereafter ajar, before Dr. Collins, by skillful management, prevented fatal results.
The would-be suicide refuses to give any reason for the rash act.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 8, 1921: Charles Mertz who lives near the railroad yards on lower mesa was awakened from his slumbers Tuesday night near midnight by a rap on the door. Mr. Mertz asked what was wanted and a man said he wanted “to come in.”
Dressing hurriedly and getting his gun Mr. Mertz slipped out another door. As he came around the house to the front the man was hurrying to a waiting machine into which he climbed and drove off. The mission of his visit is and will probably always remain a mystery.
The incident, occurring as it did the same night as the attempted holdup of the night ticket agent at the station, might lead to the supposition that it was the same person who made both attempts..
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 4, 1946: Dr. Robert A. Hoover has been appointed a member of the Rio Grande hospital staff, succeeding Dr. G.W. Larimer, who has retired. Dr. Hoover specialized in bone surgery while serving in the army and will follow that work.
He was graduated with the class of 1939 at Washington University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri. He interned at the city hospital, St. Louis, where he later became resident surgeon.
He entered the service in 1941, serving four and one half years. He was stationed at Camp Hale from September 1943 until February 1944 when he went to Oxford, England for a year and a half with the 91st general hospital unit.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 5, 1971: A Poncha Springs boy escaped a night in the cold Sunday when he left his vehicle in the mountains and traveled towards Poncha Springs on foot, police report.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ken Lindbloom, 17, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Sunday by his grandmother who said that Lindbloom had left alone in a jeep for Shavano Mountain in the afternoon and had not returned, although he planned to be home before dark.
Sheriff’s officers and Ed Holman were en route to where Lindbloom was thought to be when they met him walking at 9:45 p.m.
Lindbloom explained that the jeep had stuck and he was returning home on foot.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1996: John Marzolf’s Automotive Center is no longer.
It’s now Art Solon’s Automotive Center.
In a deal closed Monday afternoon, Marzolf sold the Salida Chevrolet and General Motors dealership to Solon and Marzolf’s sales manager Warren Brooks.
Solon, an attorney from Albuquerque, N.M., with family ties in the automotive business, is the majority owner of the dealership.
Little will change as a result of the sale, the men said.
