The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: 1882: On Tuesday night or Wednesday morning a train on the Denver and Rio Grande, about one-half mile east of the roundhouse, threw a cow from the track, breaking one or two legs and otherwise mangling her.
The cow belonged to Foster, one of our milk men.
The Salida Mail, Dec. 1, 1922: The P.T.A. is planning an old-time spelling match for December 8 at the high school auditorium.
There will be contests between the 5th and 6th and 7th grades and also between the pupils of the high school.
Patrons of the school, teachers and parents will be given an opportunity to realize what they have forgotten, for they too will be lined up and “spelled down.”
It is planned to give prizes in each contest. There will be lots of fun and no doubt a good turnout.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 26, 1947: The Cooper Hill ski lift at Pando will begin operations on November 28, and will be open for use by the general public every Saturday and Sunday.
Additional tow facilities have been added to make for great enjoyment by both expert and novice skiers, according to Charles R. Casey, Secretary of the Leadville Chamber of Commerce.
A Constam T-bar lift is being constructed at Climax, 11 miles from Leadville.
This course will be lighted for night skiing.
Season tickets for the Cooper Hill tow are available at reduced rates.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 28, 1972: Chaffee County Sheriff Charles Berry flew to Denver shortly before noon today to pick up Walter Arendale, 40, and return him here to face a charge of “fraud by check.”
Arendale was arrested by Denver police after he checked into the Cosmopolitan Hotel and was identified by one of the hotels employees.
He is wanted here for writing a bad check to the Colorado Lodge on Rainbow Blvd. in the amount of $70.04 on a Boulder Bank according to Berry.
Berry and his prisoner will return by plane today.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1997: Walking to work at Stop and Save on U.S. 50 the morning of Aug. 12, Penny Meierdirk saw that something was wrong.
A vehicle with Wyoming plates was parked on the lot at Anderson Motors, hood still warm, and she saw a man duck out of sight near Rainbow Boulevard Natural Foods.
Her suspicions made her call the County Dispatch Center with a report that resulted in capture of a burglar and clearing of two break-ins.
Saturday, Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers presented Meierdirk and Officer Justin Stone, who responded to the call, with certificates commending their actions that day.
“This is what Community Watch is all about,” Bowers said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that if Penny hadn’t called this in, we would have had two unsolved burglaries.
