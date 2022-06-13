140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: Buena Vista is preparing to spread herself upon the occasion of the laying of the corner-stone of her court-house on the eighth day of the present month.
Governor Pitkin and staff and other State officers are expected to attend and give eclat, so to speak, to the occasion.
We shall be pleased to see our sister city happy once more and therefore hope all who are expected will attend. But if you can’t stand the pressure of a high old time you had better leave before the blow-out at night begins.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 13, 1922: The tourist business opened last week in earnest. Cars from Oklahoma and Texas began to arrive in droves and most of them were equipped with fishing outfits.
The Kansas contingent will arrive in force next month after the wheat harvest. Many cars are arriving from Eastern cities and several California cars have come this way.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 13, 1947: Snookie, largest ape-man alive, A.B., M.D., Ph.D., just goes to show what a success a fellow can be despite a college education.
Snookie, who will be seen with the great C.R. Montgomery Wild Animal Circus in Salida June 23, is a graduate magna cum laude of the famous Montgomery Monkey college at Albany, Ore., where the majority of the better performing apes get their schooling.
Taking Snookie’s degrees in order, A.B. in monkey college terminology means “Apogee of Bedevilment.”
M.D. is for “Doctor of the Mop” … Snookie actually mops out his own cage with regularity … in fact apes and monkeys are among the cleanest of the animal kingdom.
“Doctor of Phoolishness” is what the Ph.D. behind Snookie’s name means.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1972: Prospects for an adequate streamflow for the Arkansas River Boat Races brightened considerably Monday with the report that some storage water is being release from high country reservoirs and will probably continue throughout the week.
Fear has been expressed that scanty snowpack in the high mountains and the unusually rapid runoff this year would drop the river levels below what is considered ideal for whitewater racing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1997: Allen Petersen, ranked first in the overall standings of the World Footbag Association, and Peter Shunny, ranked second in the world, will be in Salida for the 49th Annual FIBArk Festival.
The sport of footbag began 25 years ago and is most commonly referred to as Hackey Sack (which is one particular brand of footbag).
The beauty of the sport is that all the equipment required is a footbag, and it can be played anywhere, alone or with any number of other players.
Allan and Peter will be set up in Riverside Park (look for the big footbag) and will be offering clinics and demonstrations throughout the four days of FIBArk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.