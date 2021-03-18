140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1881: Messrs. Mark Atkins and Col. Smart, of Custer County, were in Salida during the early part of the week, and information has been received that they, as agents for eastern parties, have purchased the Hall placer claims below Cleora, paying therefore the sum of one thousand dollars.
It is the intention, so stated of the purchasers of this property to at once put in improved machinery for working placer grounds. They contemplate expending fifteen thousand dollars or more in this direction, feeling confident that the ground is rich enough to warrant such an outlay.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 25, 1921: The Elks are preparing for the biggest event in the history of the local lodge April 5th. W.C. Alexander, C.A. Newton and Tom Cleaver have charge of the affair for the lodge.
Joe Newman, the popular song writer, song humorist and impersonator will assist in making the event pleasant with his song and wit. Mr. Newman is a showman and has a company of his own but finds time to come to Salida for this occasion at the personal invitation of W.T. Bozman, the two having been friends for years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 15, 1946: Sheriff Emmett Shewalter said today that he has identified the man who is reported to have kidnapped Miss Delma Justice, 19, of Buena Vista on Thursday, as Ed Knibishke, 20 to 35 years old, of Vermillion, Ohio.
He is the father of four children. His wife is in a mental hospital, the sheriff says. The man has not been located although there is a statewide hunt for him.
Sheriff Shewalter says Mrs. Josephine Justice, mother of the girl, called him by phone from Buena Vista at 10:40 o’clock Thursday morning and said that at 10:20 o’clock, four men had driven to her mine, five miles west of Buena Vista, and while one drove away with the girl, the other three forced the mother down the opposite side of the hill at the point of a gun, removed the distributor block from her car and drove away in a truck. She said she followed them afoot and was picked up soon after reaching the highway.
Sheriff Shewalter said Knibishke and the girl met on a bus in Ohio in January 1944, and a friendship sprung up. In April last year, the sheriff said, the girl went back to Ohio and met Knibishke.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1971: The Friend of the Library now is caring for Salida Public Library, after the group was formed at a meeting in the library Thursday.
“Help save your library. It needs you,” begins a mimeographed letter which the group composed and will send out to Salida residents. anyone can become a member of the group for $2 or more annual dues.
Mary Purdy is chairman of the Friends of the Library and Kathryn Long is treasurer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1996: The Chaffee County Commissioners went on a field trip yesterday to view first hand the dangerous situation at the intersection of CR 144 and CR 160.
The intersection was cited by Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergman, so the commissioners decided to join Bergman and highway consultant Max Rothschild for a look.
They discussed various simple options to alleviate the danger at their work session Monday, but they decided that the simple options weren’t likely to work.
