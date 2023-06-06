The Weekly Mail, June 9, 1883: By referring to the proceedings of Monday night’s meeting of the town board it will be seen that the petition asking the board to rescind the Bender house liquor license was treated unceremoniously to say the least.
It is to be regretted that the board had not the back-bone to do the right thing in the premises.
They know individually and collectively that the Bender house bar has long been a nuisance.
It has been so because the proprietor is not a fit person to conduct a bar.
He is himself full of liquor nearly all the time that he is in the house and there is scarcely ever a row kicked up on his premises when he is not the biggest toad in the puddle.
The Salida Mail, June 5, 1923: Forest Ranger J.M. Cuenin put out four fires since the fishing season opened, all caused by fishermen, who were careless with matches.
The dry grass along the streams offer an easy start for a fire.
One blaze in Foose’s gulch threatened hundreds of acres of timber but it was reported in time.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 1, 1948: Complete plans for Shavano Days of ’49 celebration in Salida were announced today by John Vos, commander of the Shavano Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The celebration will be held July 3, 4 and 5.
During the second and third days a rodeo will be held at the Little River Dude Ranch, with cash awards of $250 each afternoon.
Also new this year will be a chuck wagon breakfast open to all from 7 to 9 a.m. July 3.
The event will be held in a roped-off area downtown.
For the best floats and individual participants in the grand street parade July 4, $225 in awards will be given.
The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1973: The first forest fire of the season in the San Isabel National Forest occurred Wednesday in the Salida vicinity.
Predictably is was a man-caused blaze.
Forester Bill Nelson said about a half an acre of ground timbered with pine and fir was destroyed.
Nelson said the site was three to four miles south of Trout Creek Pass.
Nelson said the fire was discovered Wednesday by Chuck Waggoner, also of the Forest Service, while he was on a routine road signage trip.
Source of the fire was a campfire which had been abandoned sometime over the Memorial Day holiday, Nelson said.
He noted that had conditions been slightly different a major fire could have been the result.
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1998: The Mountain Mail has a new staff writer, Denise Ronald, who is no stranger to Salida.
Ronald, a native of Salida, joined The Mail’s editorial staff Monday.
She brings with her an array of talents, primarily strong photography skills, which she cultivated while working five years as lab manager for Colorado Whitewater Photography in the summers and at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area in the winters.
With the departure of staff writer Darren Svan, Ronald is taking over sports reporting for the paper, as well as other general assignment duties.
