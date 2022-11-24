140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: We made notice in Monday’s Mail of a robbery committed in the rooms over Freeman’s restaurant.
It now transpires that the robber was no other than the man who claimed to meet the robber on the landing.
He had been at work for Mr. Brown, the wood hauler, had received his pay Saturday evening, robbed the house the same night, packed his kit the next morning, skipped his board bill, and left on the two o’clock train that day.
Such is life in the far west.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, November 28, 1922: The Boys Politeness Club of the sixth-grade Central school had a very pleasant meeting Thursday evening, at the home of William Wheeler.
The teachers, Miss Booco and Miss Velma Perry, were chaperones.
After the business meeting, delicious refreshments were served in a social time enjoyed.
Sixteen members were present.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 24, 1947: Members of the Salida high school and junior high school faculties were treated to a New England style dinner at their monthly get-together Thursday noon in the home economics room.
The meal consisted of fillets of haddock, baked beans, sweet potatoes, salad, brown bread, apple pie and coffee.
Home economic girls, supervised by Mrs. Wander, who helped prepare and serve the meal were Vivian Adams, Barbera Brittman, Lyla Jane Hamby, Shirley Higginson and Carol Whitehorn.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1972: A minor three-car accident between 4th and 5th streets, on F St., was investigated by Salida police late Tuesday, the police blotter reveals.
The chain reaction crash occurred when Michael E. Sage, Salida, was unable to stop his 1958 Ford pickup in time on the snowpacked street and struck the rear end of a car driven by Albert J. Predovich, also of Salida.
Sage’s truck knocked the Predovich vehicle forward, into a parked third car owned by Ronald Horne of Salida.
Damage to Predovich’s 1960 Ford was listed at $50 and $25 damage to Horne’s 1972 Chevrolet. Sage’s pickup was not damaged in the wreck. Sage was cited by police for a special hazards violation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1997: Monarch Ski and Snowboard area played host to nearly 900 downhill enthusiasts Saturday, the second day of operations this season.
They were skiing 27 inches of packed powder at midway on a beautiful, sunny day.
The area received 5 inches of new snow on Friday, and managers say conditions are the best for opening in several years.
All lifts and 60 percent of skiable terrain are open.
