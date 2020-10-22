140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1880: On Thursday a young man from the Gunnison country went into Mrs. Fry’s millinery store to get a hat for a young lady on that side of the range.
He said he wanted one suitable for winter wear and wanted it trimmed so that people would know she was a bride, and thought that a yellow flower on one side and a black one on the other was about the proper thing
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 26, 1920: Salida is to have a new men’s clothing store with a full line of men’s clothing and furnishings, trunks and suit cases.
Mr. Harry Rosenthal, proprietor of the new store is an experienced merchant, formerly located in Salt Lake City. He is familiar with market conditions and merchandise, and will give first class service to his patrons at the lowest prices.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 24, 1945: Agriculture Department officials disclosed today that meat, butter, fats and oils should be off the ration list by January – “or earlier.”
Secretary Anderson told a Senate Small Business Subcommittee he hoped butter could be lowered soon, but in any event he was “as confident as can be,” that butter, fats and oils will be ration free by the end of the year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1970: The Salida High cross-country team, which finished second at the Pikes Peak league, travels to a state meeting in Boulder this Saturday.
Those competing from Salida in the Class AA competition are Dave Monserud, Jim Monserud, Steve Harrison, Ed Smith, Steve Post and Mike Perschbacher. Two cheerleaders, Pamela Grantham and Jan Barbiero, will accompany them. Coach is Larry Ranney.
The Salida team finished third last year in the state.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 25, 1995: The Southern Pacific Transportation Co. and the Union Pacific Railroad announced a timetable of how their proposed merger should proceed, according to Stuart Macdonald of the state Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation.
The proposed schedule includes filing of merger and abandonment applications with the U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission on or about Nov. 30; that is, merger of the SP and UP and abandonment of SP’s Tennessee Pass (Cañon City to Dotsero) and Pueblo to Towner, Kan., lines.
All comments, protests, requests for conditions and any other evidence and arguments are due to be filed with the ICC by Feb. 28, 1996. By mid-June, the ICC should announce its final decision on the merger.
