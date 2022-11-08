The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: A party of pleasure seekers from Salida, consisting of Mr. and Mrs. Bissell, Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Smith, Miss Lizzie Smith, Dr. Underhill and J.W. Farelle, yesterday made a pedestrian trip to the crater in the Arkansas range east of the city.
They proceeded along the path up Quakenasp gulch as far as Agate mountain.
They took their dinner beside a clear mountain spring.
Hot coffee was made and all ate with an appetite borne of a hard walk and pure mountain air.
From here they went to the crater, which all pronounced to be a wonderful sight even in this country of wonders.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 10, 1922: The nurses of the D.&R.G. hospital delightfully entertained Thursday evening at a surprise, five course dinner given in honor of the new superintendent, Miss Amanda K. Beck.
The dining room was beautifully decorated in juniper berries and silver spruce.
Yellow chrysanthemums formed the center piece.
After the dinner, a most enjoyable evening was spent in dancing.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 17, 1947: The Salida Lions Club is starting a campaign to place “Ford” gum machines with the merchants of Salida on Tuesday of this week.
The merchants who display these machines are to be congratulated for their fine spirit, as they receive no profit from the machines.
It is their desire to help a worthy cause that makes it possible for our community to advance,
A Salida citizen who puts a penny in a “Ford” gum machine not only receives a ball of the purest gum made, but at the same time is contributing to the Lions blind fund and other civic activities.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1972: Five promotions to broader responsibilities in the controller department for Climax Molybdemnum Company – Western Operations were announced today.
James Morrison has been named assistant controller for western operations. He presently is controller at the Climax Mine near Leadville.
William Brown will assume a new position as director of material procurement and management.
He presently is general services superintendent at Climax and will move to Climax western operations offices in Golden in mid-1973.
Samye Buckner, presently assistant superintendent of general services, will replace Brown at the Climax Mine.
John McLennan, chief accountant at the Climax Mine, has been named chief accountant western operations.
James Randolph becomes director of data processing – western operations. He presently is in charge of data processing at the Climax Mine.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1997: The railroad holds the keys to Salida’s past, but can it open the door to a prosperous future?
Not likely, said Salida resident Ray Kitson, an outfitter and business owner.
Kitson thinks banking the Tennessee Pass corridor and converting it into a trail would benefit Salida much more than continued rail service through the Arkansas Valley.
Kitson is irritated by the actions of state Rep. Carl Miller (D-Leadville), state Sen. Ken Chlouber (R-Leadville) and County Commissioner Jim Thompson for their last-ditch efforts to keep the trains rolling.
He said his frustration stems more from their rhetoric – namely that the counties along the Tennessee Pass corridor need the railroad for economic growth.
Kitson’s reply: “Show me the money.
“Where do we gain with trains coming through the county?” he asked.
