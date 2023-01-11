140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: Everybody has gone to Buena Vista to attend court, and of course the streets of Salida do not exhibit the usual liveliness.
Well, Buena Vista ought to have a small-sized boom occasionally.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1923: Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Lodge entertained at a radio concert at their home on the mesa Tuesday evening. The concert was given through the courtesy of T. Irwin, who installed the station.
Concerts were heard from Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and Ft. Worth.
The Majestic Orchestra at Dallas was one of the most enjoyable of the evening.
At midnight they got in touch with The Night Hawks at the Muelbach Hotel, Kansas City, which furnished much amusement.
The concert lasted until 1:00 o’clock, at the close of which a delicious luncheon was served by the hostess.
Mr. and Mrs. Lodge plan to have a radio installed in their home permanently.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 13, 1948: A deposit of beautiful green and grey marble with serpentine markings has been located near Garfield by George Daniel, Manager of Salida Safeway.
When a sample was polished it was declared to be the hardest marble ever found in Chaffee County.
There is an immense shelf of the marble on the side of a mountain where it can easily be developed.
Mr. Daniel plans to have the deposit opened.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1973: A Littleton youth is reported to be in satisfactory condition at Swedish Hospital in Denver after he crashed into a tree at the Monarch Ski area while bobbing yesterday, about 10 a.m.
Timothy Hathaway, 18, suffered a dislocated hip and a possible skull fracture in the accident.
A Monarch spokesman said this morning that Hathaway’s knowledge of ski-bobbing was “very limited.”
He apparently made no attempt to brake his speed.
Hathaway was taken to Salida Hospital and later transferred to Denver to be closer to his residence, according to the local hospital.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1998: In an effort to locate a leak in the town’s water system, and to replenish the town’s water tank, Poncha Springs officials will be shutting off all water from 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Laurie Dannemiller, town manager and clerk, Poncha’s maintenance personnel have been working for the past week to find the leak, all without success.
At Monday evening’s regular town board meeting, she said the leak is dropping water levels by about 1 foot – or 5,000 gallons – per day in the 100,000-gallon storage tank south of the town on CR 115.
Rather than wait for the level of the tank to drop farther, and then take longer to fill, officials decided to shut off all water to the system in an effort to refill the tank now.
Ken Shake, the town’s maintenance director, believes it will take about eight hours to bring the water level to about 18 feet, or roughly 90,000 gallons.
