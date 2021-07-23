140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1881: The Garfield, owned by Fadden and Chapman, is one of the finest looking prospects for the amount of development in the Chalk Creek district.
The claim runs right through the business part of the town of Hancock, and is a prior location. The owners have a contract with the town company, giving the former two-thirds of the receipts for lots sold on its surface.
The cut exposes a six-foot vein of as fine looking white quartz as we have seen in camp, interspersed with galena.
The vein is undoubtedly in place and presents a splendid appearance, it has not yet been tested, but that class of quartz has always run well in silver in this camp.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 22, 1921: The American Legion carnival being held in Salida this week has proven a big success.
Every evening large crowds have attended despite the cloudy, rainy weather.
The entertainments offered by the carnival company are many and varied and are clean and wholesome.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 19, 1946: A planned series of hold-ups were nipped in the bud last night, Chief of Police Masters thinks. One man is in the Salida jail for the sheriff of Gunnison county and two others are being held in Gunnison.
Patrolman Mundlein and Morrison picked up a suspicious stranger at 10 o’clock last night.
He gave his name as Darrell Clinton Mason, 21, of Little Fork, Minn. Mason told the police that he came to Salida a few hours before with two young men, both armed with revolvers, who were driving a stolen Chevrolet car.
He said the pair planned to hold up two places here and move on. Mason said he made an excuse and parted with the pair in Salida.
Chief Masters was called and he organized a search for the pair in which Sheriff Shewalter and State Patrolman Dowell joined.
At midnight the sheriff of Gunnison phoned that he had the pair in jail there but that he also wanted Mason on a charge of stealing a coach hound, which he later sold for $50.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1971: A 12-hour work day six days a week is on the agenda for 36 Denver telephone personnel here and five management workers manning telephone lines at the local telephone office at Fifth and F streets, according to manager Clint Kreutzer, who is working the same hours.
The forty operators and two repairmen, one the local service foreman and the other a Denver repairman, are trying to accommodate the normal workload of some 70 operators and 11 repairmen.
The change is due to the Communication Workers of America strike which began at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Salida telephone office services customers in Buena Vista, Leadville, Vail Breckenridge, Minturn, Dillon, Howard and Cotopaxi.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1996: Electrical service in Salida, Mosca and Moffat was interrupted for about 15 minutes at about 4:45 Thursday as the result of a lightning strike reportedly hitting the weather vane at Holiday Inn Express on U.S. 50 just west of town.
Traffic was stop and go at Salida’s only stoplight at the corner of F and First streets as the city’s only electronically regulated intersection wasn’t.
At the Safeway store on Third Street, cashiers had to ring up customers’ purchases using battery-powered calculators and handwritten receipts.
