140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1882: Bissell and Bates, grocers, two doors above the Mountain Mail office on F Street, have their place of business open and their goods on the shelves.
These gentlemen are new men in the town, having just arrived from Denver.
They proposed to keep a good line of staple groceries for the retail trade.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 24, 1922: Engineer J.H. Julien was commander in chief of the railroad forces which took charge of Tenderfoot Road Wednesday, when thirty men, representing all the railroad brotherhoods and shop crafts did splendid work.
It was railroad day on the hill.
They cut a long stretch of sidehill, filled up several gullies and built a bridge, bringing the road around the first hill in sight of Salida.
The rapidly climbing to top and at present rate of progress will be finished before the tourist season opens.
It is being done entirely by volunteer labor and everyone who has taken part in it will feel a personal interest in the highway.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 17, 1947: The Chaffee County Infantile Paralysis Fund drive ended February 1 – so the officers thought, and they were delighted to find that this year the fund had gone over the top 200 percent, and six times as much as last year.
But today Joseph E. Stewart handed Mrs. John Cox $167 cash donated by a person who wants to remain anonymous.
This sum added to the $2,068 already collected brings the total this year to $2,235.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1972: The 31st edition of Spartan Sparkles variety show presented Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings by the High School Glee Club in the school auditorium was outstanding.
Considering that the entire chorus numbers 130 young people it was evident that a great amount of training and skill is required to coordinate such a large group into an effective whole.
All doubts about the ability of the young people to do this, under the evocative direction of John Held, we’re dispelled at the three performances.
The members responded with vigor and the purity of tone to appreciative audiences.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1997: The Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs, originally opened in 1878, reopened again Sunday, March 16.
Owners Doug and Jane Pinto and their business partners, Mike and Diane Trainor say they feel good about injecting life back into the old building.
“We want people to make the Jackson Hotel a special destination,” Doug said.
When the hotel originally opened in 1878, it was under the ownership of Henry A. Jackson who left his native Kentucky to find a place where he and his family could live in peace.
He originally called it the Poncha Springs Hotel, but it became known as Jackson’s Hotel or Mr. jackson;’s place, so he later changed the name.
The antique piano which Mr. Jackson had brought to Poncha Springs from Missouri by ox cart, so his young daughter could study music, is still in the hotel.
