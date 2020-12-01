140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1880: The Iron City Smelter will, in a few days, have their large premises connected with the office by two sets of telephones to conveniently expedite messages, the same to be constructed by Mr. Joseph Holtschneider.
We think this truly scientific triumph will not come amiss in the mountains as it will save exposure to Jack Frost.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 3, 1920: Ground was broken Wednesday for the skating park on the High school grounds.
Broken is right. They had to plow into frozen ground because the start was delayed several weeks after the plans were completed.
The park will be 180 feet square and will be banked four feet on one side.
It is expected to have it completed within a week and all ready for the big freeze that will start the winter skating carnival.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1945: Mrs. Margaret Borrell, a citizen of Buena Vista since 1881, was fatally injured Sunday at 11:45 o’clock, in an automobile accident at Brown’s Canyon.
She was accompanying Mr. and Mrs. Jack R. Rueppel, proprietors of the Webb hotel, to Salida for dinner.
While rounding the first curve west of Chaffee County Fluorspar company office on Highway 291, near Brown’s canyon, Mr. Rueppel lost control.
The car skidded along the right edge of the road regained the road and skidded off the left side. It turned over twice.
Mrs. Borrell was pinned in the back seat and it was necessary to pull her out through the trunk compartment.
Mr. and Mrs. Rueppel escaped with cuts and scratches.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1970: Reflectorized license plates will be distributed by the county clerk’s office starting in January.
Chaffee county residents will be mailed application forms sometime this month.
The plates may be ordered through the mail in December and January as soon as the car owner receives the application.
Deadline for displaying old plates is midnight Feb. 28.
License numbers for Chaffee are preceded with the letters “XH.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 28, 1995: Ski season officially begins today at Monarch.
After a couple of nervous weeks, following its original planned date of Nov. 17, the resort now plans to start the lifts at 9 a.m. today.
Storms of the past weekend dropped a foot of snow on the mountain, allowing the opening.
Monarch employees were expecting to have another foot of snow before morning.
Through Tuesday the snowfall had created a 31-inch base at the middle of the mountain, said vice-president of mountain operations Rich Moorhead.
