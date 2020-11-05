140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: Now that the county has taken the F street bridge and laid out a road connecting with it, wouldn’t it be a good idea for the commissioners to repair the floor and fill in at the east end so that teams can cross the railroad track?
It is only good for foot traffic at present.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 5, 1920: The Democratic gleanings from the election were the office of sheriff won by Joseph M. Hutchinson, the office of County Treasurer won by John Owen, the office of County Judge won by Joseph Newitt, the office of county surveyor won by Howard Sneddon, and the office of district attorney won by T. Lee Witcher.
The race between Witcher and Tom Nevins of Salida was interesting. Nevins carried Chaffee County with a majority of 882 votes the latest figures this afternoon on the race being: Nevins 777, Witcher 882.
Witcher captured Fremont County by 1,100 Park County by 168 and Custer County by 533.
A few precincts are to be heard from but Witcher believes he is safely elected by a 250 majority the absent votes are not expected to change any of the results of the election of any candidates.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1945: Aboard the Attack Transport USS Lycoming, Nagasaki, Japan – William Donald Gates, 22, seaman, first class, Salida, Colo., had a good look at what atom bombs can do when his ship moved into this once great shipbuilding port of northwestern Kyushu.
What members of the Lycoming’s crew saw was the fire-blackened shell of a bombed out target. Much of the northern sector had been blasted to fine ruble by the second atomic bomb. The navy men found windows shattered throughout the sprawling city and in the suburbs of the surrounding hills.
The Lycoming’s occupation assignment was the climax to 50,000 miles of sea travel during which the ship carried troops to Eniwetok, Ulithi, the Palaus, New Guinea, Leyte, Manila, Saipan and Okinawa.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1970: County officials are training in the courthouse today and next Thursday to cope with the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, flood, devastating fire or any other major disaster which might befall the area.
In a room resembling a small scale scene from Dr. Strangelove, local police, welfare,ambulance and fire officials, as well as county commissioners and city council members are learning to coordinate their various departments in case of disaster.
Teachers are two staff members from the University of Colorado Civil Defense Training Program, a federally funded program which the university contracts to perform.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1995: The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners yesterday announced the hiring of a new county administrator to replace Frank Thomas, who will retire in December.
Tom Hale will take over the ranks as the new administrator on Dec. 15. Hale, who is considered “an excellent choice” by board chairman Frank McMurry, currently lives in the Denver metro area.
