140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: A gentleman who was on his way to his home in the east after a trip to the Gunnison country was in the train that ran off the track beyond Marshall pass last Saturday.
He was so badly scared that he swore then and there that he would never again ride on a narrow gauge road.
He telegraphed to Gunnison for a team to meet him at Marshall pass and take him to Pueblo. The reply came back to him that he couldn’t get a team.
He then wanted to hire an escort over the range.
He finally secured two men by paying them twenty-five dollars to walk with him to Poncha Springs.
Before he started on the tramp he purchased two revolvers, a bowie knife and a sword cane, determined to sell his life as dearly as possible if he should be attacked by the Utes or Apaches.
When this gentleman gets back to Boston, where he resides, most likely he will have dreadful tales of hairbreadth escape to relate.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 26, 1922: It took less than a sunrise gun to get many of the men of Salida out of bed yesterday morning.
Big Bend was bait enough to lure them from sleep and to remind them that the fishing season had opened.
Several big fish were seen at the “Mouth” and there was a small army on hand to land them.
Among those noticed there were C.D. Gloyd, Horatio Preston, R.P. Rubin, Ray Tanton, John Petrini, Gene Pearce and Charles Glick.
There was a good crowd scattered along the river from Poncha Springs down.
Mrs. J.M. Cuenin and Mrs. Sydney Smith were among the ladies who were out on the first day of the season.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1947: The Salida Office of the Federal Housing Authority in the Palace Hotel building will be consolidated with the Cañon City office on July 1 and will be removed to that city.
J. Russell Purse, supervisor of the Chaffee County office here, has not received his assignment, but Miss Margaret Brannigan, stenographer and clerk in the Salida office, will be transferred to Springfield, Colo.
The move was made necessary for the curtailment of funds.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1972: The halls of Salida High School were a bit emptier than usual Thursday since all the members of the senior class took off from classes for a day of fun in the country in celebration of the annual “Senior Skip Day.” Parties, picnics and other student-only activities were planned.
Senior members of the S-Club, the school’s organization for lettermen, took time off from their academic endeavors Wednesday and made the trek to the top of Tenderfoot to give the little observation house at the summit a much-needed paint job.
The house was repainted purple and white in honor of Salida High School’s colors.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1997: Salida High School seniors march to “Pomp and Circumstance” at 8 p.m. tonight in commencement exercises at Andreas Field House.
The program opens with invocation by Jamie Miller.
Aaron Blondeau is moderator.
Nick Boshinski is leading the pledge of allegiance to the American flag.
The class is presenting the traditional computer-generated slideshow featuring the class of 1997 “then and now” with most of the classmates shown as babies, followed by their senior pictures. Senior speaker is Anna Efird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.