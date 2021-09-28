140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1881: J.S. Painter, of the Maysville Miner, had a long visit with us Thursday afternoon.
He spent the greater portion of his time nursing a sore finger.
He got too near the railroad track and an engine ran over one of his digits.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 4, 1921: Passenger train No. 4, first section, struck a buck deer early Saturday morning near Wild Horse Station, a short distance west of Buena Vista. The deer was badly wounded and lay alongside the track. Engineer W.M. Reardon did not stop the train because the second section was crowding close behind.
When the train reached Buena Vista Engineer Reardon informed the Marshal and several others at the depot.
“Curses,” the Marshal’s flivver tire had a blowout. The crowd melted away, apparently to bed, but the marshal was hoping he could get that tire fixed and make it to Wild Horse before a man could run that distance. The last report was that the marshal did not get the deer.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 27, 1946: Harold R. Koster was elected president of the Salida Chamber of Commerce at an enthusiastic dinner meeting last night at the Sherman coffee shop.
He succeeds C. H. Kelleher who has served during the two last successful years.
Secretary Haley said that when materials and supplies are available Salida will be ready to push many needed projects.
There is a movement afoot for a big sawmill here.
The tourist business was immense this year and should be better in the years to come, because the visitors were delighted with the scenery, fishing, good roads, the courteous treatment accorded them and the cooperation of the city officials, county officials, hotel and motor court proprietors and the citizens generally, and making them welcome.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1971: A local water commissioner, J. Ralph Barnhart, 55, of 1332 G St., was seriously injured Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. after he was struck head-on by a car while riding a motorcycle on U.S. 50 near the Mountaineer Drive-in, police said.
Barnhart was reported in good condition today by a Salida Hospital spokesman after he suffered a broken left leg, possible broken ribs, bruises and cuts.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1996: Public concerns about the availability of parking (or lack of it) in the ghost town of St. Elmo may not get addressed until 1998.
But in the meantime, district manager Charlie Medina of the Salida ranger district will be studying all of the implications involved with travel management in the three and a half million acre Pikes Peak and San Isabel Forest and the Comanche and Cimarron National Grasslands.
The parking issue at St. Elmo comes under the heading of transportation and will be considered, along with other areas of travel management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.