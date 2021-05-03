140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1881: The early spring has heralded to Maysville and the Monarch district an immigration second to no mining district in the state.
The passenger trains on the Denver and Rio Grande railroad come in night and morning with a good, substantial class of passengers.
Some remain with us while others distribute themselves to Arbourville, Junction City and Chaffee.
Many are waiting for the Tumitchie road over the range to be opened up, and the stampede to that mining country will excel anything ever known in Colorado.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1921: While playing with his pocket knife cutting string Tuesday morning, Virgie Cowen, five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Cowen, ran the knife into his right eye.
His parents took him at once to Canon City to an eye specialist but it is feared the sight is lost.
Virgie was playing with the other children in one of the vegetable cellars and whether his knife slipped or he fell on it is not known as none of the older members of the family saw the accident.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 30, 1946: The “DDT situation” now has boiled down to where the insect killer is conveniently usable, Dr. George M. List, of the Colorado A and M College Experiment Station, said today.
He explained that it is now available in a large number of commercial preparations, whereas for some time individual home mixing was necessary.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1971: Two 15-year-old Lakewood youths were turned over to the parents of one of the youths Tuesday night after they were taken in custody at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson Village police said.
The pair, a boy and a girl, are freshman students in Lakewood.
A merchant in Johnson’s Village reported to the sheriff’s office that the two had been walking around the area all day.
The aunt of the girl was contacted, and she got in touch with the girl’s step father and mother.
They picked up the boy and girl about 10:15 p.m. at the county jail.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 10, 1996: Over 50 people gathered inside the main building of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Thursday to learn about the problem posed by noxious weeds, a handful of people gathered outside with signs to protest the county’s use of the herbicide Tordon.
“We’re out here because the people inside won’t listen to us,” said Maxine Gillett.
Gillett is part of a loosely knit group that’s formed to fight the county’s use of Tordon.
In early March, several members of the group went to the county commissioners’ meeting expressing their concern about use of Tordon.
