140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1880: The town of Shavano, (formerly Clifton) is situated ten miles from Maysville, and contains by actual count one hundred and ten persons, and one hundred and eight of those are supposed to be of the male persuasion. This town has two grocery stores or places where you can buy any of the necessaries of life and many of the luxuries. Besides feeding the hungry they clothe the naked.
The first store here was started by Mr. M.V.B. Shanya who is ably assisted by J.C. Calaghan. They have shown their energy and perseverance, that patient perseverance, will not only move mountains, but will accomplish many other things. The fact is they are making money fast.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 6, 1920: Clinton Patterson, aged 17 years, son of Howard Patterson, set a new record for scaling Mount Ouray last week, when he reaches the top from Marshall Pass in an hour and 53 minutes. He returned to Marshall Pass in an hour and ten minutes.
The best previous record was forty minutes longer. The distance covered to the top was five and a half miles and all steep climbing.
Forester Cuenin witnessed the climb and kept time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 7, 1945: Tokyo said today that American Atomic bombs descending on Hiroshima by parachute yesterday exploded before reaching the ground and caused such great devastation that authorities have not ascertained its full extent.
Japanese propagandists said that the use of the new weapon was sufficient to brand the enemy for ages to come as the “destroyer of mankind “ and the enemy No. 1 of social justice.
The enemy version of the attack said a small number of American planes dropped a “few” of the new type bombs. It was apparent that the Japanese could not believe a single plane and a single bomb could cause so much destruction.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1970: New x-ray labs at Salida Hospital – designed to be ‘the best in the state” – are expected to be in operation by the first of December.
The addition to the hospital building is now under construction by Butala Construction Co., and will cost $25,430. The addition is to be completed Nov. 15.
The construction company is now digging the basement area of the new addition.
Hospital administrator Monroe Owens last week ordered the $56,643 worth of new x-ray equipment to stock the new lab.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1995: While the dark cloud of the school year looms ever closer for Salida’s youth, students at Longfellow Elementary School have a bit of a silver lining to look forward to.
Work is currently underway to finish an improvement project on the gravel-laden playground. The new playground will have more grass, more trees and shrubs and fewer danger areas.
After being turned down twice before, the school district recently received a $50,000 matching grant from the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation to complete the project.
