140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: Lue France, who has been for some time a resident of the valley below here, a few days ago accidently shot himself with his own pistol, the ball lodging in his leg.
He was taken to Buena Vista and the physicians probed for the ball, but unsuccessfully, and it was considerable advisable, to save his life, to amputate the limb.
He was put under the influence of chloroform.
The operation was performed but the patient never recovered from the prostration and died in a short time.
We sincerely mourn the sad event.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1923: One hundred and fourteen farmers in the South Park want to unite with the business men of Salida and the owners and workmen in the granite quarrying district to build a road from Salida that will shorten the distance to Denver.
The South Park farmers want to reach Salida to do their marketing.
It will be a big asset to this city to have them come here for their purchases.
It will also be a big asset to direct a large amount of tourist travel over this route, which now passes by Salida by another route.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 23, 1948: Esther Klufetos, 12 years old, entered Miss Rosa Bailey’s first grade class at Longfellow Elementary school a few days ago, but she does not expect to stay there very long.
She was a sixth grade pupil in her native Greece, but she came to this country recently.
She has picked up a little English. It is expected that she will make three grades this term and before another year will be able to enter her normal grade.
The youngsters in her class are much interested and want to play teacher with her in learning English.
Esther is the daughter of Mrs. Frances Klufetos, an American citizen, who lived in Greece many years.
Mrs. Klufetos accompanied her daughter to the United States and they are guests at the home of Steve Trefone.
The husband and other children expect to be admitted to the United States soon.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 23, 1973: In keeping with its policy of placing heavy emphasis on local news and issues, The Mountain Mail is pleased to announce a new feature which will be appearing regularly on our pages.
Harry Sutherland, talented political cartoonist, has been retained to prepare cartoons concerning Salida and Chaffee County issues at the rate of approximately one per week.
Sutherland is employed by the Mail’s parent concern, The Daily Sentinal of Grand Junction.
There he works as an artist, photographer and advertising representative.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1998: Salida Public Works Department employees Rocky Porco and Don Fickle spent part of a cold, windy Thursday in the bucket of a 60-foot lift, hanging netting along the right field line of the Little League baseball field at Marvin Park,
The lift was donated by The Rental Company on U.S. 50 west, for use by the city crews.
The netting is used as a barrier to fly balls, to prevent more broken windows and other property damage to homes and vehicles on that side of the field.
Another similar barrier has been erected at the baseball field used for high school games.
That one keeps hardballs out of motorists’ way as they drive past on Colo. 291.
