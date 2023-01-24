140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: A freight engine that was standing on a side track near the roundhouse last evening ran away and knocked a passenger engine off the track.
The damage, though considerable, will not amount to as much as on a similar occasion a few weeks ago.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1923: Conductor Thomas Kelly was attacked by a bull dog Wednesday and severely bitten four times.
The accident occurred at Tank 7, when the engine stopped for water.
Mr. Kelly was fondling the four cunning pups when the old dog took offense and attacked him.
Mr. Kelly was brought to Salida on a passenger train and taken to the Rio Grande hospital where he is still being treated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 23, 1948: J.C. Tidwell, mechanic at the Stotler Motor Co., parked his 1935 Oldsmobile at the rear of the garage about 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
As he left the car he noticed smoke coming from the engine.
The alcohol in the radiator had become ignited, and the blaze, which was put out by the use of a fire extinguisher before the arrival of the City Fire Department, did serious damage to the wiring and the radiator.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1973: “There might be a pattern there,” someone remarked, after being informed of the victims of Saturday night’s tire cutting spree in Salida.
Larry Rand, Salida police officer, had two of his tires stabbed as his car was parked at 225 W. 4th St.
A tire on one of the city’s police cars was cut in front of the courthouse. Jerry Sandell, county attorney, was another victim as his car was parked at 5th and G streets.
And not to be left out, Frank Carter, city ambulance operator, reported earlier last week that two tires were cut on his private car at the corner of 5th and H streets.
Salida police do not have any suspects, but are still investigating the cuttings.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1998: Lifetime Chaffee County resident Dr. Wendell Hutchinson has found lots of ways to improvise when it comes to water.
Hutchinson bottles tap water from his home on U.S. 50 for use in his calving shed behind his great-grandparents’ historical frame house down the road.
He has also tapped into a nearby spring to fill a livestock tub in a corral for about 20 head of cattle and a few horses.
The tap works great in the summer, filing up the 50-gallon basin with a turn of the nozzle.
The water tends to freeze between November and March, making it difficult for Hutchinson’s cattle to drink.
Hutchinson sees a solution to the dilemma merely a stone’s throw away from the corral.
The city of Salida is building a new hot water line from Poncha Springs to Salida.
It will deliver hot spring water to the Salida Hot Springs Swimming Pool.
The line runs in front of the Hutchinson family’s 1873 frame house on U.S. 50.
Hutchinson asked the old city council back in October if he could tap into the line.
He envisions diverting some hot water to the livestock tub in the winter, and possibly to his calving shed when needed.
The council turned him down by not seconding Ralph Moore’s motion to grant the request.
Hutchinson plans to take his request before the new council members either next Monday or sometime in February.
