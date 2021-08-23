140 years ago
Aug 27, 1881: Next Monday the County Board will meet in special session to discuss the courthouse question. The people of the county will watch the action taken by the board and will hold the members responsible for their acts.
It is the opinion of a great many of the taxpayers of the county that there is no demand for an expensive building, and just as sure as the board decide to saddle a heavy burden upon the county they will hear from the people.
It has been argued by those interested in the direction of an expensive Courthouse that the Commissioners should submit a proposition to vote bonds to the extent of fifteen to twenty-five thousand dollars in order that the feeling of the property holders of the county might be tested.
This looks fair enough on its face, but when we know, as we are forced to from last all’s experience, that Buena Vista will pull illegal votes enough to gain her point, it does not appear quite so fair on its face.
100 years ago
Aug. 26, 1921: The farmers of the Howard district are jubilant over the crop outlook for this year. They will have three good cuttings of alfalfa, a good crop of oats, excellent barley and wheat and a bumper crop of potatoes.
The apples were hurt by the late frost and the crops will be small. The cattle are doing fine.
If prices are good this fall the returns to the farmers that Howard will be big.
75 years ago
Aug 29, 1946: The beef served at the V.F.W. barbecue this afternoon was donated to the committee by Frank Fehling of Nathrop. The presentation was made to Bob O’Haver, barbecue chairman.
Officer Scott of the State Reformatory supervised the cooking of the meat and the making of the gravy.
A crew of men from the Reformatory assisted in the serving of coleslaw and coffee.
Fred Scholl of Buena Vista Mercantile chilled and deboned the beef furnished by Mr. Fehling as well as the beef purchased by the VFW.
Children under 18 of age were not served in conformance with the order issued by the county physician.
50 years ago
Aug 20, 1971 Two representatives from Colorado Mountain College, headquartered in Leadville and Glenwood Springs, will meet Tuesday with the local community college committee and other interested persons at 3:30 in room one of the high school.
The committee invited the representatives to help them design a feasibility study on whether there is sufficient interest to start a continuing education center in Salida.
Robert Becker, director of continuing education will be one of the representatives from Colorado Mountain College, according to the superintendent of schools Charles Melien.
25 years ago
Aug. 26, 1996 Remodeling at Columbine Manor nursing home is underway.
According to executive director Gene Knight, the entire inside of the nursing home will have a new look, with fresh paint and other interior decorating including new drapes and bedspreads, new acrylic topped tables in the dining room, new furniture and carpeting in many areas, a steam table in the dining room, all new handrails throughout the facility and new wallpaper around the nurses stations.
Some interior structure has also been changed, with walls added around the fireplace and living room lounge and small dining room.
The interior needed updating to improve aesthetics for residents Knight said.
