140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1881: If our town is small it needs a hall for meetings and parties that are held from time to time.
This is one thing that Salida has not.
It gives us pleasure to announce, however, that our enterprising young townsman, Max Dickmann, Esq., proposes to fill this long felt want.
He has purchased lots on the corner of F and Second streets and will at once begin the erection of a frame building two stories high and forty by eighty feet in size.
The lower story will be fitted up as store rooms and the upper story will be made into a hall, with stage and all the necessary accoutrements.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1921: With blood streaming from knife stabs on his head and nose, Sam Oreborri ran into the Randol grocery at 7 o’clock Saturday morning just after Mr. Randol had opened for business.
Raphael Jarrosco was right behind Oreborri with a long bladed knife.
The first man ran into the rear of the store and asked Randol to drive the other fellow out.
He did.
Mr. Randol says he merely assumed a Napoleonic attitude and told the knife bearer to get out.
Mr. Randol’s friends say he backed up his command with a six gun pointed at the pursuer.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1946: A construction program estimated to cost approximately $365,000 has been proposed for the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista, Warden James S. Thomas has disclosed.
Thomas told the United Press that he understood the legislature’s interim committee had before it a bill which would propose construction of an addition to the cell house building, a new residence for the warden, and the remodeling of the present self house.
The warden estimated that the cell house addition which would include administration offices, visiting rooms and officers quarters, would cost approximately $100,000.
It would be a three-story building and the third floor would be cells for quarantined prisoners.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1971: Number 120, volume 92, this edition, of the Mountain Mail differs from any of the previous issues published over a period of nearly a century.
This is the first edition printed by the photo offset process, a modern production and printing technique which has come into wide use among small and medium-sized daily newspapers over the past decade.
When the final copies of last Friday’s paper rolled off the press, crews were standing by to immediately begin the monumental task of removing all of the bulky machinery and fixtures associated with the conventional letterpress printing process.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1996: The city of Salida Monday night agreed to put its name down on the list of entities willing to financially support rail banking efforts of the Cañon City to Dotsero rail line, if a suitable operator isn’t found to continue rail service through the Arkansas Valley.
Steve Reese, park manager of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, has been busy promoting a newly created trail feasibility study that would convert the railroad bed through the upper Arkansas Valley into a trail and, at the same time, preserve the rail corridor for future real traffic.
The Union Pacific-Southern Pacific merger will soon leave the valley without any rail service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.