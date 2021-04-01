140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1881: Some time ago a ranchman by the name of Pierce in the South Park became indebted to the Chaffee County Bank through a note transferred to the bank.
A few days ago Mr. Robertson heard that Pierce had sold his ranch and was preparing to skip the country.
Mr. Robertson called Judge Fitnam into service and dispatched him to South Park, and yesterday morning Mr. Fitnam returned with the money, having secured it by attachment before papers were put on record.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 8, 1921: Arbor Day will be fittingly observed at the schools next Friday.
The seniors have planned to plant two trees.
The P.T.A. have donated five trees to be planted at the high school and seven to be planted at the Longfellow school where a program will be given.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1946: A chase through alleys in the downtown district with policemen’s guns blazing, at midnight last night, ended in the capture of a man found alongside the building of the Lippard Electric shop on G street. He is Tony Gallegos, 35, and he is being held for questioning. A Safeway truck with a load for Gunnison was pilfered on Second street. Gallegos denied that he was near the truck. He said he ran alongside the building when he heard the shots and saw two men fleeing past him.
The police found a wicked looking blackjack near the place where Gallegos was hiding.
Patrolman Painter was cruising the business district, when he saw two men lurking near the parked Safeway truck, the driver of which had gone to a hotel to sleep. He picked up patrolman Woodward and as the two officers neared the truck, the two suspicious men ran down the alley alongside the Salida Clinic with the police in pursuit. The two men turned up toward G street. Gallegos was found hiding against the wall of the Lippard building.
The truck driver was unable to check what had been taken until it was unloaded at Gunnison.
Gallegos said he was alone and that he did not know the two men who fled past him.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1971: St. Joseph’s Elementary school plans to be open next year, Father Gerald Bruggeman said today, though Roman Catholic officials announced Wednesday they were closing all of the parochial schools in Pueblo at the end of the current year.
Salida is part of the Pueblo diocese, but the school here will remain open, Father Bruggeman, pastor of the local Catholic church said.
“We are struggling (financially), and I don’t know how long we can continue to sustain higher educational costs,” he said.
But as far as next year is concerned, teachers are lined up and the school plans on being open, Father Bruggeman said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1996: State prison officials want a break in the rates they pay the county to dispose of grease.
Jacob Lofgren, who’s in charge of the sanitation facilities at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, asked the county commissioners to consider cutting the dumping fee in half.
And there’s a lot of grease produced at the prison. According to Lofgren the prison dumps 37,200 gallons each year, most of it resulting from the 3,420 meals served each day. The cost at 27 cents a gallon comes to $10,044.
The commissioners were receptive to the idea of a rate cut, citing the free labor the convicts provide and the possibility of working out a deal between the prison and the county which would allow the county to dump some sewage in the prison’s planned new sewer system.
