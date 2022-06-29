140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1882: Some of our business men have suggested that it would be a good idea to have a sprinkling cart started.
It would not be a bad idea.
The continual traffic on our busy streets, transfer wagons passing to and fro all the time, keep the dust well worked up.
It would be a good move to take steps to wet it down.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 30, 1922: Antonio Cribari identified Ben Runco as one of the three men who assaulted him in Smeltertown Saturday night and beat him up so badly that he had to go to a hospital for treatment.
The other two men, he said were masked.
He declared they beat him with a baseball bat, kicked him, slapped him and bit him.
A complaint was filed against Runco and the case will be heard tomorrow by Justice Catlin.
Runco declares Cribari is mistaken and that he had no knowledge of the assault.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 24, 1947: The free rodeo held Sunday afternoon at the Little River Dude Ranch was well attended.
There were many outstanding riders who came from out of town to perform.
A number of valuable prizes were awarded.
The Little River Saddle Club sponsored the rodeo.
Preceding the events a parade including 40 members of the Saddle Club marched down F street, the lead rider carrying a large American Flag.
The parade attracted considerable attention because there were many beautiful horses and colorful riders.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1972: The tempo of tourist business in Salida is beginning to pick up. Restaurants, filling stations and other tourist industries report an increase in activity.
It is too early to judge how this season will compare with last year according to Chamber of Commerce Manager Ralph Wilson.
Wilson said if past years can be used as patterns, traffic will gradually increase to a peak in July and early August then fall off sharply about the middle of August and pick up again in September through hunting season.
He added that a good yardstick by which to gauge the volume of tourist activity is the hour of the day that the motels fill. The earlier the hour, the heavier the volume.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1997: Complaints about Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix’s plant north of Buena Vista shut the operation down Monday at least temporarily.
Hard Rock’s owner, Hugh Davidson, could not be reached for comment on allegations made by residents, or about the future of the operation.
“It wouldn’t be shut down without the direct intervention yesterday of our state representative (Rep. Carl Miller),” Nancy O’Connor of Buena Vista said during the county commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.
Miller said later in the day during a phone interview that he was called about the situation and placed a call to Davidson, and Davidson voluntarily agreed to shut the plant down while issues with the operation are resolved.
At Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting in Buena Vista, several residents and property owners in the area voiced their complaints about noise, dust and fumes coming from the plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.