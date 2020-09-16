140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1880: The Paymaster is being worked by the Monarch company and turns out a large amount of lead ore that runs low in silver. There is some two hundred tons now on dump. They have a five foot vein all mineral.
The same company are now working the Ben Bolt, taking out fine galena of a much better quality than from the Paymaster, although the claims are adjoining. They also have a well defined vein and have a large quantity of good ore on the dump.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 14, 1920: An airplane on the way from Denver to Montrose, alighted in Salida at 9 o’clock to take a supply of gas.
The machine alighted in the Everett field on the Poncha road, but after filling with gas sent here for the purpose, the machine could not take off.
Several attempts were made during the day without success.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 17, 1945: Congress goes to work this week on the task of clamping some legislative controls on atomic energy.
The House Judiciary committee is expected to go into closed-door sessions tomorrow on two atomic bomb bills. The Senate Foreign Relations committee will meet Wednesday to study two other atom-inspired measures.
The bills range from a proposal to impose the death penalty for unauthorized disclosure of atomic bomb information to a resolution urging United Nations action to ban the missile as an instrument of war.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1970: Jeeps are still needed for this Sunday’s famous day-long Mountain Jeep Tour sponsored by the Salida Chamber of Commerce. Reservations closed Tuesday, with 115 persons signed up to take the tour. One reservation comes from New Zealand.
About six more jeeps are needed, Ralph Wilson, manager of the Chamber, said today. Jeep drivers who want to participate may call him.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 14, 1995: Proceedings begin today in the trial of Jeremy Denison for the Jan. 24 murder of police informant Richard Anderson.
Jury selection starts at 10 a.m. Today’s session will be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds because of the large number of juror candidates called. Jury Commissioner Lenna Finck has called 100 potential jurors, more than would fit in the courtroom where jury selection is usually held.
“We had to call so many because of the length of the trial, Finck said, “Also, people know everybody in Salida. It could be hard to find someone who isn’t friends with the family or who hasn’t worked with the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.