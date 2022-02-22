140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1882: Some days ago one of our gay and festive young men was going through some gymnastic performances in Laughlin’s saloon with a chair when he accidentally fell, spraining or bruising his elbow very severely.
The bystanders cried out that the arm was broken below the elbow.
He was immediately hurried off to the office of Dr. Brown, who administered to his wants, placing splints, boards, etc. on the arm, and for a week or more the patient went about carrying a small sized lumber yard on his arm.
But as there was no pain below the elbow, he concluded to make a personal examination, when behold! the arm, from the elbow down, was as sound as a new silver dollar, and barring the elbow, he could easily knock any ordinary man “into the middle of next week” with it for he is “some” on the muscle.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1922: Eugene Thomas, wanted in Denver on a charge of stealing $200 from the Pell oyster house, was picked up here by the police Tuesday.
Denver police had sent a description of him to all points in the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 25, 1947: Last week a real estate deal was consummated in Chalk Creek Gulch that severed all ties for “Byrd” R. Fuqua in that area; Mr. and Mrs. George Settles of Kansas City and Buena Vista bought “Studio Byrd” and its adjoining subdivision of 160 acres.
The new owners will take possession in April and will make it their private home for the summers; they will install all modern utilities and perhaps build a guest cabin for their out state visiting friends.
After storing her museum collection “Byrd” will take a year in travel. She expects to return to Colorado and build a permanent home and also go into the business of selling unusual Indian relics and collector items to higher bracket tourists.
She hopes to locate in either Colorado Springs or Estes Park. “Byrd” has been a founder of many now flourishing projects in Chaffee county and her many friends will miss that red station wagon on the highways with its cheery pilot.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 22, 1972: The city of Salida will sponsor a design contest open to all residents, to obtain a symbol for the community which can be used in various ways.
Idea for the competition was sparked when Mayor Ed Touber showed the council a handsome medallion recently presented to him by a Brazilian exchange student now living in Salida.
Touber remarked that this community did not have any commemorative device for such occasions.
At Monday night’s meeting of the council it was voted to offer a $25.00 savings bond for the best design submitted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1997: A 10-year-old Texas girl died following a collision with a tree on a beginner slope at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area at approximately 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.
The girl was skiing with her family and other members of a church group from Texarkana, Texas, according to a press release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempts by the ski patrol and emergency medical staff to revive the girl were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, the accident is under investigation by Monarch’s ski patrol, the U.S. Forest Service and the CCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.