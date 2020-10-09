140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1880: “Fry Eggs” has skipped the town and some of his victims would like to hear from him.
He owes different parties around town small sums of money and owes us a licking that he promised to pay more than a month ago. Such things should not be.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 8, 1920: F.E. Gimlett is making an extended tour of the East. When last heard from he was sitting on the front porch of the late George Washington at mount Vernon, making a speech.
He writes that if George knew what it cost the average traveler to visit his old homestead, he would not have started the Revolutionary war over such a little thing as tea tax.
He says that when a footpad sees a man leaving a hotel he lets him alone knowing that he has been “cleaned.” Outside of that, he says, he is having a good time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 8, 1945: Joe Luciano Barrego signed a written confession at 11:20 o’clock last night that he killed his mother, Mrs. Dora Maestas, by choking her with a leather belt, Chief of Police Julius Masters, announced this morning. The confession was signed in the presence of Sheriff Emmett Shewalter, Chief Masters and Highway Patrolman Carl Dowell. Barrego broke down, the officers say, after repeated questioning since 8 o’clock last night. The facts have been reported to District Attorney Eagleton for his action.
The police questioned him about a report that he had attempted to kill his wife, who left him and who now lives in New Mexico. He admitted having trouble with his wife and that he hit her with his hands. Asked what he had in his hands, he asked,” You mean the axe?” The assault with the axe is reported to have occurred at Bonanza.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1970: Representatives of a five-man fledgling corporation told 50 county residents Thursday night that they have the answer to the county’s trash disposal problem – water.
Rather than the conventional dirt landfill operation, their process uses water to wash, mash, compact and deposit each piece of trash – with no resulting smells, water or air pollution, said the president of the corporation.
Morris Robinson, head of Systems, Inc., a month-old Denver corporation, described what he called the “SIM process of sanitary solid waste disposal” to county residents at the County Courthouse Thursday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1995: Poncha Springs officials Monday evening approved the hiring of Delmont Engineers at a cost of $3,000 to do design work on utilities at the town industrial park.
Don Scanga, the town’s maintenance man, said the engineering needed to be done immediately since Western Recreation, Inc., a new business locating at the industrial park, is already under construction.
