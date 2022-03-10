140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1882: Some of our citizens favor the adoption by the town board of an ordinance making it a misdemeanor punishable by a heavy fine for any person to leave a lamp burning in their home during their absence.
We second the motion.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 14, 1922: The people of Salida and the entire community were saddened Sunday morning by the announcement of the death of Professor Edgar Kesner, for twenty-five years superintendent of the Salida schools and one of the most beloved citizens of the city.
Mr. Kesner was taken ill March 2, with an attack of the influenza.
Pneumonia developed and he was dangerously ill for several days.
He rallied from the pneumonia but other complications of influenza set in, causing his death at 11:35 o’clock Saturday night.
Mayor Lorton yesterday issued a proclamation ordering all city offices closed from 2 to 3:30 o’clock today during the funeral and requesting that all business houses also be closed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 11, 1947: John Halley was fined $21.50 today in police court by Magistrate Alway on a charge of speeding and reckless driving.
Halley was driving down G street at 7 o’clock Monday evening when he collided with a car driven by Bob O’Haver, Jr., crossing at Ninth street.
The front bumper of the O’Haver car was broken off. The Halley car spun and skidded 160 feet down the street, the last twenty feet at a right angle.
As the Halley car swerved into the curb it struck the auto of Russell Purse, which was parked in front of his home, and pushed it down the street.
Both the Halley and Purse cars were badly damaged. Halley received slight injuries.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1972: Salida police Wednesday arrested three juveniles, aged 11, 13 and 15, in connection with the March 3 burglary of Salida Wholesale Company at 112 E. First St.
The building was entered through an upstairs door on the east side.
150 cartons of cigarettes were taken.
Police Chief Harry Cable said 98 cartons of cigarettes were recovered at the time of the youths’ arrest.
All three have been placed under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and released to the custody of their parents.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1997: A charter bus caught fire on Monarch Pass and delayed traffic over the Continental Divide for over two hours Tuesday, backing up traffic full of would-be skiers nearly three miles.
The bus was carrying 32 University of Oklahoma students. Nobody was injured.
The group was attending a Baptist Student Union conference in Colorado Springs and came to Salida for two days of skiing at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area.
According to Derek Gregory, associate director of the Baptist Student Union at OU, passengers were off the bus before the flames erupted.
